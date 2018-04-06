In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Mark Hamill shares his preferred Star Wars viewing order

Solo press tour begins

Therm Scissorpunch makes his (its?) debut

Frank Oz opens up about Yoda

And much more!

#May25. Edit is locked Score done. Right on schedule Hope you check #Solo out and find it fun. https://t.co/7eqpvoQhnN — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) March 31, 2018

With just under two months to go until the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, director Ron Howard confirmed via Twitter that his edit of the film has been officially locked in. Seems like it all began a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… and you can catch up on the, erm, lengthy production process over at Screen Rant.

If you think you’re totally done with behind-the-scenes tidbits from the production of The Last Jedi, think again: Lucasfilm has released an immersive, 360 VR video on the Star Wars YouTube channel that puts you right in the center of a John Williams scoring session and on the set of a variety of scenes from TLJ. Truly wonderful, the minds at Lucasfilm are.

Welcome to Fanboys, a ’90s passion project from none other than Ready Player One author Ernest Cline, starring a who’s who of Hollywood nerd icons, and wrecked by a certain producer whose name rhymes with Shmarvey Bleinstein. Thrillist put together a fascinating oral history of the film’s gonzo production, which includes a bit about Princess Leia and Fruit Loops. Ah, Carrie. How we miss you.

Maybe it’s for the best that Luke Skywalker poofed out of existence and joined the Force at the end of The Last Jedi, because Mark Hamill appears to be similarly So Done with Skywalker Family Drama. In an interview with Screen Rant, Hamill expressed his concern with “over-saturation,” given Lucasfilm’s Marvel-style release process. Though he does admit that the standalone films offer a blank canvas with “infinite possibilities.” Like… another Luke Skywalker movie?

What is the correct viewing order of the Star Wars movies? This is, of course, one of the fundamental debates that fuels the Star Wars fandom. Now, Mark Hamill has weighed in on this debate as well. In an interview with Collider, Hamill defaulted to the in-universe “chronological order” approach – that is, Episode order. So, no love for (the new and improved) Machete Order?

Thandie Newton is remaining tight-lipped about her character in Solo, but she teased that the one-second clip that reveals her character (Val) in the latest trailer “tells you a lot” about her. Check out Entertainment Tonight for some more of Newton’s reflections on the shooting process.

Fortunately, we’ll probably be getting some more info about Solo sooner rather than later, given Ron Howard’s recent Instagram post. The Solo director posted a pic with co-writers Larry and Jon Kasdan and stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, and Chewie actor Joonas Suotamo. Everyone looks really, really thrilled to begin that press tour…

MakingStarWars posted pictures of some new Topps cards from Solo on Instagram, providing an early look at two new alien characters: Moloch and Therm Scissorpunch. Oh okay, so we’re using our made-up names?

StarWars.com continues their column on “people who work at ILM and are infinitely cooler than you,” this time featuring Megan Dolman, an editor and layout artist who works on the “before” aspects of those “before and after” VFX videos you come across online. Dolman shared some awesome insights about working on The Last Jedi, setting up 2D to 3D conversions, and much more. Hit up StarWars.com for the full interview.