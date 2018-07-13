In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Nine Star Wars movies are currently in production?!

Carrie Fisher’s brother shares his wishes for Princess Leia

Ron Howard finally responds to those spin-off rumors

Pablo Hidalgo dives into Knight of the Old Republic, Rebels and everything in between

And much more…

Tom Kane seems to be somewhat in the know but very hesitant to share.. claims there are at least 9 Star Wars films in various stages of development, some individual character stories yet to be announced, but definitely not Yoda. #StarWars #AllStarComicCon — Aaron Goins (@avgoins) June 16, 2018

By now we’ve all heard the news that production may have been halted on a few specific Star Wars projects after the lackluster box office of Solo. But Twitter user Aaron Goins has reported that Star Wars voice actor Tom Kane recently stated that there are nine Star Wars films in production at Lucasfilm during a panel at All Star Comic Con.

We’ve all been distraught since Carrie Fisher passed away, leaving a legacy of strong advocacy, an incredible body of work, and of course Princess Leia. During an interview with Variety, her brother Todd shared his wish that Carrie may actually return in Episode IX… “In the first film, Obi-Wan says that if he dies, he’ll come back stronger than ever. I feel like that’s Carrie,” Todd told Variety. “She’ll never disappear entirely.”



Though Solo may have not garnered the financial success that Disney hoped for, it still has a huge fan base and introduced some great characters into new canon with more merchandise still hitting shelves. Due to a listing on Amazon.co.uk, we know that we’ve got a splendid looking Enfys Nest and the Cloud-Riders Lego set headed our way and it looks rad!



Loungefly has earned a reputation for making fantastic pop culture centric merchandise. This year at San Diego Comic-Con they’ll be presenting some super cool new exclusive stuff, including a porg handbag and this amazing Jabba’s Palace backpack!

Star Wars Explained is back again with another amazing video, and this time they’re talking about Rae Carson’s brilliant novel Star Wars Most Wanted. The canon young adult novel focuses on Qi’ra and Han when they were young and it’s a must read for fans of Solo.

#RogueOne fan too. Hence critical appearance by Edrio "Two Tubes" who had dialogue which was ultimately cut. Wanted to establish the connection between Enfys and Saw, and the slowly developing rebellion across the galaxy. — Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) June 25, 2018

Looks like eagle eyed Rogue One fans–including yours truly–were right to notice the importance of a certain member of Enfys Nest’s crew in Solo. Jon Kasdan took to Twitter to confirm that Edrio “Two Tubes” was meant to have a speaking role which would have connected Enfys directly to none other than rebel leader Saw Gerrera.



Looks like Solo: A Star Wars Story is still slowly climbing that box office, as Box Office Mojo reported that the film has finally hit 200 million dollars in the US. That means it’s made around 350 million dollars worldwide. Apparently Disney is reporting a $50 million loss on the film, so they’ll probably be looking to make some more back on home video release.



Speaking of home video, as Solo begins to leave theatres Disney is readying itself for the next part of the film’s roll out, which will of course see the film hit shops in every possible format. Screen Rant got a first look at the home video releases which will be coming to Target and Best Buy later this year, we’re really digging the set with the metal Millennium Falcon!



We can’t wait for the next installment of Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn series. It’ll see Thrawn and Anakin Skywalker team up, which is just unbelievably exciting. We got a glimpse at this vibrant new piece of canon with an exclusive excerpt from StarWars.com, which showcased the unlikely pair’s first meeting in the depths of space.



Speaking of ol’ Ani Skywalker, Hot Toys has brought the podracing superstar turned Sith Lord to life in this radical “Darkside Anakin Skywalker” model. It’s Hot Toys so of course it’s incredibly detailed, and as the promo image shows you can even make Anakin look like he’s doing a pretty dance whilst holding his lightsaber and trying not to fall into hot lava! What more could you want?



San Diego Comic Con is basically Christmas for nerds, and Dark Ink Art will have a booth selling radical pop culture inspired prints and posters including some killer Star Wars pieces. “Darkness Shines” is a shiny metallic Empire Strikes Back poster by Steve Thomas, and the beautifully rendered “Solo Escape” by Andy Fairhurst portrays the Falcon escaping some tie fighters. For all you bounty hunter fans out there, there’s also a great Boba Fett painting “Eyes on the Prize” by Christopher Clark.

Redesigned https://t.co/VPcvfQPXnP launched today. Congrats to the team! Give it a whirl. — Chris Argyropoulos (@ThatChrisA) June 26, 2018

Lucasfilm has had a fancy, shiny website redesign courtesy of Lucasfilm publicist Chris Argyropoulos! The site is looking great with a slick clean design that showcases all of the beautiful images and rad stuff that we know and love. Sadly, no accidental leaks about the title of Episode IX… yet.

The world we live in is a strange place, and that can be summed up by the fact that Ron Howard was recently quizzed by TMZ about the rumors that Lucasfilm is canning other spin-off films in the wake of the underperformance of Solo: A Star Wars Story. “I don’t think that’s entirely accurate. I think that was reported, but I don’t think that’s exactly what I understand. Yeah, and I think the fans–look everybody at Lucasfilm and Disney really cares about the fans. And so, you know, I think it’s an ongoing process of like discovering what it can be and what it can all add up to. So, it’s really a process. And I like the fact that personally that they take some chances, take some risks, and see how people respond to it,” Howard explained.

Benicio Del Toro certainly made an impression as double crossing DJ in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. According to a recent interview with Variety on the red carpet for Sicario II, he shared that he would love to return. We last saw him sell Rose and Finn out to the First Order and disappear into the sunset with a new ship… so could we possibly see him return in Episode IX? We’ll have to wait until next December to find out.

Looks like Uncharted creator Amy Hennig has left the EA Star Wars game that she was working on. In a recent interview with Eurogamer she stated, “Who knows what the future may hold, but that project is on the shelf now. The Vancouver studio is working on something pretty different.” We know that the company has a few Star Wars irons in the proverbial fire, so maybe we’ll get to see Hennig return for a later game, though she is leaving to set up an indie games studio. But for now we’ll just have to wait for Jedi: Fallen Order for our next Star Wars gaming fix.

Fancy listening to Pablo Hidalgo talk about everything from Knights of the Old Republic to Star Wars Rebels? Of course you do! So check out this new interview from Fan Quest Live 2018 by the Tower of Babble, and listen to the master of all things Star Wars continuity weave his magical words.