In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

A fan-made video shows a key overlap moment between The Force Awakens and Resistance , and a Resistance producer answers questions about the finale

and , and a Resistance producer answers questions about the finale Mark Hamill addresses the wait for a Star Wars: Episode 9 trailer with a humorous Instagram photo

addresses the wait for a trailer with a humorous Instagram photo Take a closer look at the sacred Jedi texts from The Last Jedi

Qui-Gon Jinn gets the Hot Toys treatment

See some concept art of porg hatchlings

And more!

Side-by-side synced-up footage of the destruction of Hosnian Prime, from Star Wars Resistance and The Force Awakens. pic.twitter.com/SVlkooXeHe — ReadStarWars (Victor) (@readstarwars) March 13, 2019

A fan (via StarWarsUnderworld) cut together this footage of Hosnian Prime being destroyed, giving us a look at two reactions in different parts of the galaxy. In an interview with io9, executive producer Justin Ridge answers questions about the finale and explains the “different dynamic” fans can expect in Star Wars: Resistance season 2, so head over there to read the full piece.

BleedingCool reports that Marvel Comics will publish a full facsimile of the 1977 Star Wars #50 next month, complete with the original ads – and the upcoming Star Wars #108 one-shot is going to serve as a direct sequel to that old issue.

While we’re fully expecting the Star Wars: Episode 9 trailer to hit during Star Wars Celebration this Friday, star Mark Hamill responded to the onslaught of fan questions the only way he knew how: with a bad pun.

I’m not sure if that’s “confirmation” that the logo will be blue, but that would certainly be an interesting swap of the last two films in the original trilogy, which used blue for The Empire Strikes Back and red for Return of the Jedi.

I could sit back and pretend to have known all about this cool helmet poem from Solo: A Star Wars Story, but I’d be a liar if I did. Be honest: did you notice during your first viewing?

Be sure to click through to the second photo above to see some concept art of little porg hatchlings.

Lucasfilm has reportedly trademarked the names of several alcoholic drinks that will be served at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, including: