In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

How many times have buttons been pushed in the Millennium Falcon ?

? See some early Kylo Ren concept art from Star Wars: The Force Awakens

A specific connection between Solo: A Star Wars Story and this year’s The Rise of Skywalker

and this year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson has visited Galaxy’s Edge

writer/director has visited Galaxy’s Edge New photos detail the customization options for lightsabers that will be sold at Galaxy’s Edge

If you have the chance to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Disney theme parks and ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, you’ll be put inside the cockpit and have all sorts of buttons to press and levers to flip. This video counting all of the button pushes across the entire live-action Star Wars movie franchise should serve as good training for which buttons to push.

I think this is the only pic I’m allowed to post but oh my god. Congrats to all the imagineers and artists who made this real, it’s freakin unbelievable. (And yup there is green milk and yup it is delicious) #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/jSWcUHCGxU — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 26, 2019

Speaking of Galaxy’s Edge: Rian Johnson had a chance to get an early look at the new expansion, and came away very impressed. Only a few more days until it opens to the public…

To wrap up the Galaxy’s Edge talk, here’s a batch of photos that break down the customizable options for the lightsabers that will be for sale in the parks. Click the link to expand and see the whole range. They’ll each cost around $200 at Savi’s Workshop (basically like Ollivander’s at Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter), and you can read more about what that experience will be like here.

Earlier this month, io9 shared an excerpt from a six-part podcast called Blockbuster, which dramatizes the early friendship of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg in the 1970s as they were making two of the films that would change Hollywood forever: Star Wars and Jaws. Emmy winner Matt Schrader’s show uses professional voice actors to create an immersive audio experience that takes you behind closed doors into some of the biggest moments in Lucas and Spielberg’s friendship, including the first (and totally disastrous) test screening of the original Star Wars. Listen to an except here.

Last week marked the one year anniversary of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the hashtag “#MakeSolo2Happen” began trending on Twitter as fans shared their love of that film and their desire for a sequel to pick up the story of Han, Chewie, Lando, and Qi’ra. Will it ever happen? It doesn’t seem likely – at least not as a theatrical film, since Lucasfilm has officially pumped the brakes on Star Wars movies for a little while. But could we see that story continue as a Disney+ show? If we’re going to see it move forward, I suspect that’s where it’ll happen.

Even the Knights of Ren want to #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/IQQ1vxZzbm — Todd Desgrosseilliers (@toddnosebest) May 23, 2019

Last week saw the release of a Vanity Fair cover story about J.J. Abrams The Rise of Skywalker, and while we broke down everything you need to know in a handful of articles, we missed this fun weapon connection between Solo and one of the Knights of Ren. Is that literally the same blade? Was it scavenged by this knight, or passed down as a family heirloom? Will we find out in the movie? Probably not!

Christian painted this piece on June 27, 2013, one of several submitted that day. The Lucasfilm art department was mere weeks away from learning that Han Solo would meet his end at the hands of the Jedi Killer in #TheForceAwakens… and that the Jedi Killer was his son. #StarWars https://t.co/oPWRa0oqdL — Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) May 17, 2019

And finally, let’s throw it back to some cool concept art of a much more mechanical-looking Kylo Ren in the early design stages of work on The Force Awakens.