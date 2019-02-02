In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Cool artwork and a lengthy list of Star Wars Celebration participants

participants Photos from the set of The Mandalorian

Return of the Jedi is getting several Funko Pop! toys

is getting several Funko Pop! toys One of the most important names in Star Wars comics is stepping down

comics is stepping down Is the first trailer for Star Wars: Episode 9 debuting during the Super Bowl this weekend?

debuting during the Super Bowl this weekend? And more!

Here’s the official poster for this year’s Star Wars Celebration, which takes place from April 11-15 in Chicago, Illinois. Here are the participants who’ve been announced over the past several days:

Joonas Suatomo (Chewbacca), Sam Witwer (voice of Darth Maul), Greg Grunberg (Snap Wexley), Dave Chapman (puppeteer for Rio Durant and Lady Proxima), Greg Proops (voice of Jak Sivrak and Garma), Paul Kasey (Admiral Raddus), Ian McElhinney (General Dodonna), Orli Shoshan (Shaak Ti), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Daniel Logan (young Boba Fett), Ken Leung (Admiral Statura), John Ratzenberger (Major Derlin), Christopher Sean (Kazuda Xiono), Suzie McGrath (Tam), Scott Lawrence (Yeager), Janina Gavankar (Iden Versio), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi on Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Matt Wood (General Grievous), and more.

Yep. Fades to black and the credits go up. https://t.co/lgUnxWWKlK — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 29, 2019

John Boyega (Finn) recently had some fun with a fan on Twitter, and OF COURSE fandom couldn’t just let a little joke slide without losing their damn minds.

Artist Scott C. has a new piece inspired by Solo: A Star Wars Story called “Everything you heard about me is true.”

Congratulations Adam on your well-deserved #Oscars nomination for #BlacKkKlansman, playing a good man only pretending to be evil! #justsayin

? pic.twitter.com/zr1lU5QEff — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 22, 2019

Mark Hamill took to Twitter to congratulate Adam Driver on his Oscar nomination, while trolling Star Wars fans about Kylo Ren’s possible future at the same time.

And speaking of Driver, the actor entertainingly avoided answering a Star Wars-related question while promoting his new movie The Report at Sundance.