According to LRMonline, Mena Massoud (of 2019’s Aladdin) has been cast as Ezra Bridger in the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series. The last time fans saw Ezra was during the 2018 Star Wars Rebels series finale, in which the Jedi Padawan was pulled into hyperspace by a pack of purrgil (space whales) alongside Grand Admiral Thrawn. The episode’s prologue, which picks up after the Battle of Endor, sees Ahsoka teaming up with Sabine Wren to search for Ezra in the hopes of bringing their friend home to Lothal.

LRMonline’s report also states that Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced Thrawn on Rebels, will be playing the blue-skinned Imperial officer in the live-action Ahsoka series. Of course, until there’s an official announcement from Lucasfilm, this is just speculation, but — in a now-deleted Instagram post — Ahsoka actress Rosario Dawson seemed to confirm the casting news, so I guess we’ll just wait and see!

The Ronin is reporting that Sam Hargrave, who directed Netflix’s Extraction (2020), helmed at least one episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Previously, Hargrave served as second unit director on The Mandalorian season 2, handling many action-heavy scenes, so this tracks. If the report is accurate, Hargrave will join other confirmed directors Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni.

Also, in an article by American Cinematographer, we’ve learned that the legendary cinematographer Dean Cundey worked on The Book of Boba Fett as well. Cundey is best known for his work on Jurassic Park, the Back to the Future trilogy, and numerous John Carpenter films, including Halloween, The Fog, Escape From New York, and The Thing. Rodriguez, who is also an executive producer on The Book of Boba Fett, is a huge Carpenter fan — so of course he’d jump at the chance to work with one of the horror master’s greatest collaborators.

Tempest Runner Audio Original Cast Revealed

In Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner, Lourna Dee of the Nihil seeks revenge against the Jedi. The latest entry in The High Republic Saga isn’t a book or comic, however. Instead, the story was written by Cavan Scott as an audio original, featuring a full score, sound effects, and an incredible voice cast, including Jessica Almasy as Lourna Dee and Marc Thompson as Marchion Ro. Check out the full lineup at StarWars.com.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner arrives August 31 and is available for pre-order now.

StarWars.com has an exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: 4-LOM & Zuckuss #1 — a special one-shot continuing the War of the Bounty Hunters crossover — that takes us back to an early mission for the duo and shows why they were among the bounty hunters selected by Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Daniel José Older with art by Kei Zama and a cover by Mahmud A. Asrar, War of the Bounty Hunters: 4-LOM & Zuckuss #1 arrives August 4 and is available for pre-order now.

In addition, StarWars.com has a first look at Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #15, which features Dengar and Beilert Valance. Bounty Hunters #15, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, also arrives on August 4 and is available for pre-order now. Both comics will also be available at your local comic shop.

YouTuber Shamook, best known for altering computer-generated characters to look more realistic using deepfake technology, is now working at Lucasfilm as a Senior Facial Capture Artist. Previously, the effects artist gained popularity by adjusting the appearance of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian‘s second season finale and Grand Moff Tarkin and Princess Leia in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Many Star Wars fans felt Shamook’s work was an improvement on ILM’s.

It’s speculated that Shamook might be touching up these characters in an official capacity, in addition to working on Indiana Jones 5 and other upcoming Lucasfilm projects.

Star Wars Podcast Round-Up

In addition to their “Indy Year” series, a year-long monthly tribute to the 40th anniversary of Indiana Jones, the Blast Points Podcast has a new episode all about Wampas!

It’s summertime, it’s hot out and that can mean only one thing – HOT WAMPA SUMMER! When the ice caves melt, the Wampas come out to get down! We’re celebrating in the only way possible and that’s by listing off our top GREAT MOMENTS IN WAMPA HISTORY! Join us as we talk about puppet Wampas, Wampa deleted scenes, toy commercials, kids yelling Wampa, Wapma excitement, toy Wampas, Wampa secret BBQ recipes and so much more. It’s a nonstop, red hot Hot Wampa Summer party like no other! Listen here.

Blast Points also has fantastic episode reviews of Star Wars: The Bad Batch available on their Patreon.

Talking Bay 94 has an interview with prop maker and Supervising Costume Effects Modeler Pierre Bohanna:

Pierre Bohanna’s earliest work on Star Wars began actually as a prop maker for The Phantom Menace. From there, he has worked on every Harry Potter movie, returning to the saga as Supervising Costume Effects Modeler for all of the recent Disney Star Wars movies. Fascinating and incredibly talented, Pierre has some wonderful tales about things like rebuilding C-3PO, redesigning stormtroopers, and lessons learned along the way of nearly 30 years of world building. Listen here.

Skytalkers has an excellent episode on last week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, in addition to an interview with a voice actor from the show:

Caitlin and Charlotte joined a group of fan sites and podcasts for a roundtable interview with Gwendoline Yeo, the voice actress behind Nala Se and other Star Wars animated characters like Cato Parasitti to discuss her evolving role in The Bad Batch. Listen here.

Pink Milk is a Star Wars podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk Star Wars, queerly:

Bryan is a Star Wars super-fan and Tom is “Forced” to listen to Bryan however, he’s an out and proud casual fan. Bryan and Tom bring their fun and funny relationship to the mics as they discuss Star Wars from two very different perspectives but always from a LGBTQ+ perspective. Listen here.

The Resistance Broadcast is the official Star Wars podcast of

Lucasfilm didn’t bring Hayden Christensen back as Vader in Rogue One, so why for Obi-Wan Kenobi? Will he be fighting maskless in the series? We talk about that and give our takes on all of the other latest Star Wars news including Qi’ra’s cold feelings toward Han Solo in the Original Ttrilogy era and what that means for #MakeSolo2Happen. Listen here.

On Scavenger’s Hoard, Rachael and Kirsty discuss the latest news regarding Patty Jenkin‘s Rogue Squadron, Star Wars Visions: Ronin, and the upcoming special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Listen here.

Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by Black female fans of Star Wars. It’s a safe space for Black female fans to connect, support each other and share their experience with the world. Listen to their latest episode here.

Around the Galaxy is a one-hour Star Wars fan talk show. Every week, Pete Fletzer brings you conversations with authors, personalities, actors, creators, and super fans talking about their Star Wars journey. In the latest episode, Pete speaks with Stephen Kent.

Stephen Kent hosts Right Now, a conservative & libertarian YouTube show on the Rightly network and the popular Star Wars & politics podcast, Beltway Banthas. In this episode, Stephen and Pete discuss how to have a conversation about Star Wars when you are on opposing sides of the political aisle. We learn his Star Wars journey and discuss the responsibilities of social media, youtubers, and entertainment journalists. Listen here.

Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the Star Wars fandom and creating a connected community. Check out their latest episode here.

Podcast of the Whills treats Star Wars like a sacred text. In the latest episode, Nick is joined by father and son duo David and Timothy Drennan to discuss The Bad Batch, The High Republic, and all the latest Star Wars goings-on. Listen here. You can also watch the episode on YouTube.

On Bespin’s Other Bits (BOB The Podcast), Star Wars scooper Bespin Bulletin discusses whatever he feels like with co-host Isaac Pevy. Topics include Star Wars, video games, and pop culture in general:

Join Bespin and Isaac as they chat about the live-action casting of Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn, Lucasfilm hiring the YouTuber that ‘fixed’ Luke Skywalker’s appearance in The Mandalorian, Extraction director Sam Hargrave possibly directing an episode of The Book of Boba Fett, The Book of Boba Fett adding the legendary cinematographer of Jurassic Park and Back to the Future, The Bad Batch, Dwayne Johnson not returning for future Fast and Furious films, Michael B. Jordan’s Superman series, Vincent D’Onofrio hinting at a Kingpin return, Netflix’s live-action Pokemon series, and much more! Listen here.

Star Wars YouTube Round-Up

Phil Tippett is without question one of the most legendary visual effects artists in Hollywood history. The Oscar and Emmy Award-winning artist is known for his work in creature design, stop-motion, and computerized character animation, with credits including the original Star Wars trilogy, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, RoboCop, Willow, and Jurassic Park.

Now, Tippett has directed his very own stop-motion movie, Mad God. 30 years in the making, the film will have its world premiere in August at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland and its North American premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada. Check out the trailer below!

On the latest episode of Live Action Star Wars, Ralph and James break down Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

On The Bombadcast, Gerry and Scotty discuss history’s influence on Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace with Peter Townley, actor and the former co-host for The Star Wars Show.

Have you checked out Silver‘s Star Wars Thrifting channel? A true scavenger girl, Silver visits flea markets and thrift stores in search of Star Wars treasures.

The Imperial Senate Podcast discusses the thirteenth episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

On The Resistance Broadcast, John, James, and Lacey discuss why 2022 will be the biggest year in Star Wars history!

On Holochronicles, Star Wars collectors Andy and Josh recap the latest LEGO and Hot Toys announcements.

Speaking of Hot Toys, Justin’s Collection has a preview of the new Crosshair figure from Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Star Wars Explained has a new video with easter eggs, fun facts, Legends connections, and other Star Wars references found in the new High Republic book, Out of the Shadows by Justina Ireland.

Speaking of The High Republic, join host Krystina Arielle for the latest episode of The High Republic Show!

In this episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show, Krystina updates the High Republic timeline with all the latest and greatest events, learns all about Wayseeker Jedi, and takes a deep dive into the Jedi Council during this new era. Plus, we catch up with Charles Soule, Cavan Scott, Justina Ireland, Claudia Gray, and Daniel José Older on the topics of characters to look out for, Yoda’s baking recipes, and more.

On This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away!

