The soundtrack for the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard won’t officially beam into stores and digital libraries until later this week, but we’re here to premiere an exclusive track from composer Jeff Russo‘s score, which you can listen to a couple of days early. “Engage” with the new track below.

This song, titled “Walking With Number One,” plays just after the title sequence during the new show’s premiere episode, which is currently available for CBS All Access subscribers and streaming for free on YouTube for non-subscribers. You can hear the track in context at the 8:57 mark here (I have to link to it, because CBS All Access isn’t making the premiere episode embeddable). For those who can’t watch at the moment, the track plays under footage of former Starfleet captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) walking the peaceful grounds of his vineyard with his canine pal, who’s been named Number One after Picard’s old pal and former Starfleet officer, Commander William “Number One” Riker (Jonathan Frakes).

Russo’s track does a great job of matching the picturesque visuals, providing a sense of wistfulness while its speedy piano melody seeds in a subtle hint that the former captain is about to be thrust into a new propulsive story. Star Trek: Picard premiered on January 23, 2020, and is currently airing week to week on CBS All Access. The full score will be available through Lakeshore Records on February 7, 2020.

Jeff Russo is an Emmy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer, scoring varied and compelling music for film, television and video games. He won an Emmy Award, and received two additional Emmy nominations for his thrilling and angst-producing score on FX’s Golden Globe and Emmy winning Fargo. Russo also received a BAFTA nomination for Best Music for Annapurna Interactive’s video game, What Remains of Edith Finch. Russo’s film credits include Noah Hawley’s Lucy in the Sky, starring Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, as well as Craig Macneill’s Lizzie, starring Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival; Peter Berg’s action-thriller film, Mile 22, starring Mark Wahlberg; and Jon Avnet’s Three Christs, starring Richard Gere, which premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Russo is currently scoring CBS’s Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart, which premiered on January 23, 2020. His music can also be heard on shows such as FX’s Legion, starring Dan Stevens and Rachel Keller; CBS’s Star Trek: Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green and Anthony Rapp; Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, starring Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige; Hulu’s The Act, starring Patricia Arquette; FX’s Snowfall, staring Isaiah John and Amin Joseph; and Starz’s Power, starring Omari Hardwick and produced by Curtis Jackson “50 Cent;” Starz’s Counterpart, starring J.K. Simmons; HBO’s Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated series The Night Of, starring John Tuturro; Netflix’s Altered Carbon, starring Chris Conner and Renée Elise Goldsberry; and more.