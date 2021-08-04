Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 debuts next week, and the animated comedy continues to be a delightful series that pokes fun at some of the franchise’s biggest tropes while simultaneously being a loving (and hilarious) homage.

We had the chance to speak with Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome (who voices Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (D’Vana Tendi), and Eugene Cordero (Samanthan Rutherford) during a recent press event, and in the very brief time we had with them, they each explained which Star Trek character they would want to be stuck on duty with if they were members of Starfleet.

Jadzia Dax

Tawny Newsome: “If I was going to be stuck on duty and some real wild shit was going on, I would want like a Jadzia [Dax] because she’s capable and measured and she keeps it together. If it’s just a hangout day, I’d want to be with Guinan, because I think we’d never stop talking about stuff. And if I’m single, I want to hang out with Dr. Bashir. [laughs] He was my first crush. I’ve admitted that before, and now I’m just trying to own it.”

Riker

Jack Quaid: “I’ll also break it down. If shit’s going crazy, I’d probably want to be around Riker. I think I would. I think he keeps his head, weirdly sometimes moreso than most characters. I feel safe around Riker. Maybe that’s just because I know Jonathan Frakes a little bit and I feel safe around him. If it’s a hangout day – again, this is probably because I know him – but Simon Pegg’s Scotty, because I want to hang out with him more, and if he’s doing a Scottish accent, all the better.”

Jean-Luc Picard

Eugene Cordero: “I would say Picard. Because come on, you’ve gotta pick that guy’s brain. He’s been through it, and he’s still going through it now. I’m talking about Old Man Picard. Because I feel like if we’re going TNG style, he’s too serious for me. Even with his non-serious moments, I’m like, nah. I need this guy. I need the old man version.”

N/A

Noël Wells: “Any Star Trek character on duty? I don’t know. I’m so sorry. Anytime there’s the only one – like, anytime somebody’s like, ‘If you could have dinner with any person in history, who would it be?’ – I totally freeze. I’m like, ‘Why does it have to be just one person?’ Sorry, I wish I could be chill and just say Picard or [Tendi]. That would be really sweet, and that would be a trip. But that being said, yes, I reject your question.”

***

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on August 12, 2021.