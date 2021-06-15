(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

The first season of the animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks was one of the funniest shows of 2020, and thankfully it won’t be long until the second season arrives. Here is everything you need to know about Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2.

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres on August 12, 2021, exclusively on Paramount+. If you’re scratching your head and saying, “Wait a second, didn’t I watch the first season on CBS All Access?” the answer is yes – but you probably haven’t watched anything on that app in a while, because CBS All Access was rebranded to Paramount+ earlier this year.

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 Synopsis

As of this writing, this is the only official synopsis for season 2:

Your favorite scrappy underdogs of the U.S.S. Cerritos return with exciting new adventures.

There’s not a lot to go on there, but if you watched the first season, you’ll remember that the whole thing ended with Ensign Brad Boimler leaving the U.S.S. Cerritos to take a new position on the U.S.S. Titan under the command of William Riker, whom viewers know from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Ensign Beckett Mariner has reached a begrudging respect and understanding with her mother, Cerritos Captain Carol Freeman, and the two agreed to work together instead of always being at odds with each other. And finally, Ensign Sam Rutherford has lost his long-term memory, including all recollection of his friendship/flirtation with Ensign D’Vana Tendi.

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 Cast

Jack Quaid voices Brad Boimler, the straight-laced ensign who tries to do everything exactly by the book. Tawny Newsome voices Beckett Mariner, who is Boimler’s best friend but is much more of a rebellious figure thanks to her estranged relationship with her mother, the uptight Captain Carol Freeman, who is voiced by Dawnn Lewis. Noël Wells plays D’Vana Tendi, an Orion who is a total fangirl for all things Starfleet. She shares that excitement with Sam Rutherford, who is voiced by Eugene Cordero. Jerry O’Connell voices Jack Ransom, the conceited first officer of the U.S.S. Cerritos, and Gillian Vigman rounds out the primary cast as T’Ana, the Caitian head of medical aboard the ship. Jonathan Frakes will return in a guest star capacity to reprise his role as William Riker, the captain of the U.S.S. Titan.

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 Trailer