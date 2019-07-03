Hear an Exclusive Track from the ‘Star Trek Discovery’ Season 2 Soundtrack
Posted on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
Jeff Russo, a composer whose credits include the Fargo TV series, Legion, and more, is also the artist behind the Star Trek Discovery soundtrack. The score for the show’s second season is arriving this month, and we’re debuting an exclusive track to mark the occasion. Hear “Time Traveler” from the Star Trek Discovery 2 soundtrack below.
Time Traveler – Star Trek Discovery Soundtrack
Lakeshore Records will release the Star Trek Discovery 2—Original Series Soundtrack featuring music from season 2 of the CBS All Access series digitally on July 19, with a vinyl version on the way. The album features music from Jeff Russo, who also provided the score for the first season. The track we’re debuting above, “Time Traveler”, will be available on all preorders beginning July 5.
“Star Trek: Discovery continues to be a source of incredible musical inspiration for me,” Russo said. “This season’s swashbuckling has allowed the music to shine and grow in ways that I didn’t expect.”
In a previous interview, Russo said:
“One of the hardest parts of writing the score for this show is trying to create a unique identity for us musically, and yet still have it feel and sound familiar because it’s a franchise. Star Trek is a thing. You know if you go too close in one direction you’re copycatting, and if you go in the other direction, then you’re not doing Star Trek, so it’s a fine line to walk.”
The full track list from the Star Trek Discovery 2 soundtrack is below.
After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.
Track List
01. The Final Frontier
02. Christopher Pike
03. Lost Communication
04. What’s Wrong
05. All Of Them
06. I’m Coming Back
07. Flashback
08. Stuck
09. The Cathedral
10. He’ll Never Know Me
11. The Sphere
12. Quarantined
13. Shields
14. Questions
15. Prey
16. The Hull
17. Airlock
18. Airiam in Space
19. Fiercely Loyal
20. Song of Remembrance
21. On Site
22. Two Minutes
23. Big Picture
24. Gone
25. What Do They Call You
26. Pillar of the Past
27. Failure
28. Essential Personnel
29. Goodbyes
30. Pike On The Bridge
31. Ready
32. Time Traveler
33. Change
34. Goodbye, Pike
35. Spock’s Personal Log
36. Star Trek Discovery End Credits (Season 2 Finale Version)
37. Many Mudds (previously unreleased) [from Short Treks “The Escape Artist”]
38. Star Trek Short Treks End Credits (Lounge Version) [from Short Treks “The Escape Artist”]
39. Star Trek Short Treks Main Title (Disco Version) [from Short Treks “The Escape Artist”]