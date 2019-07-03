Jeff Russo, a composer whose credits include the Fargo TV series, Legion, and more, is also the artist behind the Star Trek Discovery soundtrack. The score for the show’s second season is arriving this month, and we’re debuting an exclusive track to mark the occasion. Hear “Time Traveler” from the Star Trek Discovery 2 soundtrack below.

Time Traveler – Star Trek Discovery Soundtrack

Lakeshore Records will release the Star Trek Discovery 2—Original Series Soundtrack featuring music from season 2 of the CBS All Access series digitally on July 19, with a vinyl version on the way. The album features music from Jeff Russo, who also provided the score for the first season. The track we’re debuting above, “Time Traveler”, will be available on all preorders beginning July 5.

“Star Trek: Discovery continues to be a source of incredible musical inspiration for me,” Russo said. “This season’s swashbuckling has allowed the music to shine and grow in ways that I didn’t expect.”

In a previous interview, Russo said:

“One of the hardest parts of writing the score for this show is trying to create a unique identity for us musically, and yet still have it feel and sound familiar because it’s a franchise. Star Trek is a thing. You know if you go too close in one direction you’re copycatting, and if you go in the other direction, then you’re not doing Star Trek, so it’s a fine line to walk.”

The full track list from the Star Trek Discovery 2 soundtrack is below.

After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.

Track List

01. The Final Frontier

02. Christopher Pike

03. Lost Communication

04. What’s Wrong

05. All Of Them

06. I’m Coming Back

07. Flashback

08. Stuck

09. The Cathedral

10. He’ll Never Know Me

11. The Sphere

12. Quarantined

13. Shields

14. Questions

15. Prey

16. The Hull

17. Airlock

18. Airiam in Space

19. Fiercely Loyal

20. Song of Remembrance

21. On Site

22. Two Minutes

23. Big Picture

24. Gone

25. What Do They Call You

26. Pillar of the Past

27. Failure

28. Essential Personnel

29. Goodbyes

30. Pike On The Bridge

31. Ready

32. Time Traveler

33. Change

34. Goodbye, Pike

35. Spock’s Personal Log

36. Star Trek Discovery End Credits (Season 2 Finale Version)

37. Many Mudds (previously unreleased) [from Short Treks “The Escape Artist”]

38. Star Trek Short Treks End Credits (Lounge Version) [from Short Treks “The Escape Artist”]

39. Star Trek Short Treks Main Title (Disco Version) [from Short Treks “The Escape Artist”]