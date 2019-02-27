Star Trek: Discovery season 3 is officially happening, and the CBS All Access series is getting a new showrunner, to boot. Michelle Paradise will now work alongside Alex Kurtzman to captain the prequel series, which is set a decade before the original Star Trek. Expect to see Star Trek: Discovery season 3 sometime in 2020.

CBS All Access wants to be the home of all-things Star Trek, so there was no way they were going to give up on Star Trek: Discovery. The third season will continue the mission, with Michelle Paradise serving as co-showrunner with Alex Kurtzman. “Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” said Kurtzman. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

The series has had a bumpy ride as far as showrunners go. Bryan Fuller was originally in charge, but as is usually the case, he left. After Fuller, Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts took over, but the pair were fired after the first season when they were accused of creating an unpleasant, even toxic atmosphere behind-the-scenes. Following their departure, executive producer Alex Kurtzman stepped in. But Kurtzman has become increasingly busy, as he’s also overseeing an animated Star Trek series, the Patrick Stewart Picard series, and several other Trek projects that have yet to be announced. With such a workload, it’s no wonder Paradise is coming in to lend a hand.

Star Trek: Discovery “begins roughly a decade before Captain Kirk’s five-year mission – as portrayed in the original Star Trek from the 1960s – and a century before the events of Star Trek: Enterprise. The series follows the crew of the USS Discovery as they encounter new worlds and civilizations, delving into familiar themes and expanding upon an incident that has been talked about within the franchise’s universe, but never fully explored.”

Of all the CBS All Access programs, Discovery is the one that gets the most attention. That might change this year, though, with the arrival of Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot. For now, though, Discovery is bound to keep on treking for seasons to come. The first episodes of Star Trek: Discovery season 2 are now streaming on CBS All Access, with more to come. Season 3 will arrive in 2020.