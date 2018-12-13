The Star Trek: Discovery season 2 trailer is here, bringing more space action, more space drama, something called the Red Angel, and hot, bearded Spock. What’s not to love? The second season of the CBS All Access series, set a decade before the events of the original Star Trek show, will have the crew of the Discovery interacting with the crew of the famous Enterprise, but that’s only one element of a much bigger story. Watch the Star Trek: Discovery season 2 trailer below.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Trailer

Star Trek: Discovery “follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.” The first season of the show went over very well, introducing new characters, and bringing back old ones to boot. Despite this, there was some behind-the-scenes turmoil. Original showrunning team Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts were fired from the series after claims that they were “excessively abusive” to the writing staff. On top of that, the shooting of the second season premiere went way over budget, requiring the series to allocate funds for future episodes.

Now, Alex Kurtzman is running the show. Sonequa Martin-Green once again stars as Michael Burnham, leading a cast that includes Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, and Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike. One new cast member is Ethan Peck, playing the young, handsome, bearded Spock. When Peck was cast, Kurtzman issued the following statement:

“Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek. The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion. We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 premieres Thursday, January 17, 2019 on CBS All Access.