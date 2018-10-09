‘A Star Is Born’ ‘Look What I Found’ Music Video Features Yet Another Great Lady Gaga Song
Posted on Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but that Lady Gaga is a pretty good singer! Ms. Gaga is currently burning up the screen on A Star Is Born, and while the big opening weekend has come and gone, you can expect to hear about A Star Is Born for the next few months as awards season descends upon us. To keep the hype train going, yet another Star is Born music video is here, this time for the song “Look What I Found.” Watch the Star Is Born “Look What I Found” video below, and get ready to sing the opening line of “I’m alone in my house!” to yourself for the next few hours.
A Star Is Born Look What I Found Music Video
While “Shallow” gets most of the attention because it’s featured so prominently in the trailer, A Star Is Born‘s soundtrack is actually loaded with a whole slew of great jams. Like “Look What I Found”, a catchy, up-tempo tune featuring Lady Gaga hitting all the right notes. I dare you to listen to this and not get that opening “I’m alone in my house,” line lodged in your brain. I first listened to this five hours ago, and the line has been running through my brain ever since. Curse you, Lady Gaga – you’ve enchanted me with your songstress ways!
This is a full-fledged music video, starting off with a scene from the film in which Gaga’s Ally chats about songwriting with Bradley Cooper‘s grumbly Jackson Maine. From there, the song kicks in and we’re treated to a montage of several moments from the film. I’m curious to see how many music videos end up being released for A Star Is Born – there’s a long list of options. Hell, you could release a video for every single song on the album leading all the way up to Oscar night. Here’s a full track list for the soundtrack. Expect to see a music video for every single one of these! Even the dialogue tracks!
Track listing for A Star Is Born soundtrack:
- Intro
- Black Eyes – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.
- Somewhere Over The Rainbow
- Fabulous French
- La Vie En Rose – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Louiguy and Edith Piaf. Produced by Lady Gaga and Brian Newman.
- I’ll Wait For You
- Maybe It’s Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written by Jason Isbell. Produced by Bradley Cooper and Benjamin Rice.
- Parking Lot
- Out of Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.
- Alibi – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.
- Trust Me
- Shallow – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.
- First Stop, Arizona
- Music To My Eyes – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson. Produced by Lukas Nelson.
- Diggin’ My Grave – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Paul Kennerley. Produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.
- I Love You
- Always Remember Us This Way – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna. Produced by Dave Cobb and Lady Gaga.
- Unbelievable
- How Do You Hear It?
- Look What I Found – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Balir, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.
- Memphis
- Heal Me – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Julia Michaels, and Justin Tranter. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.
- I Don’t Know What Love Is – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.
- Vows
- Is That Alright? – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.
- SNL
- Why Did You Do That? – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.
- Hair Body Face – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.
- Scene 98
- Before I Cry – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.
- Too Far Gone – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.
- Twelve Notes
- I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.
- I’ll Never Love Again (Extended Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.