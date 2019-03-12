Do you have Spotify Premium? If so, congrats – you now have Hulu, too! If you sign up for it, that is. Now through June, Spotify Premium subscribers can sign up for Hulu’s ad-supported plan for no additional cost. And if you already have Hulu, you can still qualify through a few simple steps. As far as package deals go, this one is worth scooping up.

Should you want to take advantage of this deal (and you really should), just pop on over here to sign up. This is yet another great incentive to join Hulu, who is really giving Netflix a run for its money. While Netflix’s prices have increased, Hulu’s costs have gone down, with their ad supported plan dropping to $5.99 a month.

Now, with this deal, you can sign up for Spotify Premium for $9.99, and get the same Hulu plan for no extra cost. And the good news is that if you have Hulu and Spotify Premium already, you can still sign up. All you need to do is cancel your billing through Hulu and sign up with Spotify. There’s a catch, though – because there always is. Under this plan, you’re restricted from adding additional channels – like HBO, for instance. Sorry. Also, family plan users are excluded from partaking in this perk. And then there’s this, in the fine print: Spotify has the right to cancel this plan whenever they want:

Spotify makes available this Premium with Hulu Offer at its sole discretion. Except where prohibited by applicable law, Spotify reserves the right at any time to modify or discontinue this Premium with Hulu Offer, either temporarily or permanently (or any part thereof), with or without notice. Neither Spotify nor Hulu nor any of their affiliates will be liable to you or any other person in the event of any modification, suspension or discontinuance of this Premium with Hulu Offer.

That might give you some pause. Still, it’s hard to deny what a good deal this is – if you can get it. I already have both Spotify Premium and Hulu, and you better believe I’m going to cancel my current Hulu subscription and re-up through Spotify. The deal is good in the US until June 10, 2019, so you have a little time to make up your mind.