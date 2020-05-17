SpongeBob Squarepants, a franchise that refuses to ever go away, will give fans something to look forward to this June. The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special will reunite the cast for a virtual table read of several favorite scenes that were picked by fans. Voting is still underway, so if you have a favorite scene you’d like to see make the cut, here’s your chance.

Variety reports that a SpongeBob Squarepants virtual table read is coming your way. Over at NickPlay, fans can vote for the scenes they want, including “F.U.N. Song”, “Band Rehearsal”, “Alaska Bull Worm”, “Dirty Dan”, “Land Creatures vs Sea Creatures”, “How to Attract a Sea-Bear”, “Imagination!”, “Super Acquaintances”, “Krusty Krab Training Video”, “The Lid”, “Magic Conch”, “Sweater of Tears”, “Leedle Lee”, and “My Wallet.” And seeing as I’ve never watched SpongeBob (except for one time when it was playing in an Urgent Care clinic and I was very much not paying attention), I have no idea what any of these are. But you might!

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) will all be involved with the virtual table read, which will “feature animation from the original episodes alongside the voice cast as they recreate scenes that are voted for by the fans.” The table read will stream June 5.

Launched in 1999, SpongeBob Squarepants ran for 12 seasons, making it the fifth-longest-running American animated series. The show remains wildly popular, and won a slew of awards, including six Annie Awards, eight Golden Reel Awards, four Emmy Awards, 17 Kids’ Choice Awards, and two BAFTA Children’s Awards. And while the main series itself has drawn to a close, there are still SpongeBob movies – like this year’s Sponge on the Run – and two different spin-offs: a still-untitled musical series, and the prequel show Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. There was also a Broadway musical, and of course, memes. So many memes.