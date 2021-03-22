Spoiler Discussion: Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’
Posted on Monday, March 22nd, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 21, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler discussion about Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
In The Spoiler Room: The Snyder Cut
- Brief Reactions from Peter
- Cyborg
- Steppenwolf
- Darkseid
- Martian Manhunter
- Superman
- Flash scene
- Revamped Climactic Action Scene
- The Knightmare Sequence
- What works better in each version?
- Is this a good movie on its own, or is it just better than the theatrical cut?
- Do you want to see more sequels/DCEU content from Snyder?
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League Review
