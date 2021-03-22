On the March 21, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler discussion about Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In The Spoiler Room: The Snyder Cut

  • Brief Reactions from Peter
  • Cyborg
  • Steppenwolf
  • Darkseid
  • Martian Manhunter
  • Superman
  • Flash scene
  • Revamped Climactic Action Scene
  • The Knightmare Sequence
  • What works better in each version?
  • Is this a good movie on its own, or is it just better than the theatrical cut?
  • Do you want to see more sequels/DCEU content from Snyder?
  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League Review

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

 

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Featured Stories Sidebar, /Film Daily Podcast, Comic Book/Superhero, HBO Max, Spoiler Discussion, Warner Brothers,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.