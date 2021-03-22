On the March 21, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler discussion about Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In The Spoiler Room: The Snyder Cut

Do you want to see more sequels/DCEU content from Snyder?

Is this a good movie on its own, or is it just better than the theatrical cut?

What works better in each version?

