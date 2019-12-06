On the December 6, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, to have a spoiler discussion of The Mandalorian episode 5 “The Gunslinger.”

Opening Banter: Bryan Young couldn’t join us today.

In Our Feature Presentation: The Mandalorian Chapter Five: “The Gunslinger”

Other Articles Mentioned:

Rise of the Resistance Ride-Through & New Galaxy’s Edge Merch on Opening Day

Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is AWESOME

‘The Mandalorian’ Uses One of Cinema’s Oldest Techniques to Bring Its Characters to Life

‘The Mandalorian’ Returns to a Familiar Planet in “The Gunslinger,” an Episode That May Prove Controversial Among Fans

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!