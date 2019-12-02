Spoiler Discussion: The Mandalorian Episode 4 “Sanctuary”
Posted on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and Bryan Young from Star Wars Insider and the Full of Sith podcast to have a spoiler-filled discussion about The Mandalorian episode 4, titled “Sanctuary”.
Opening Banter: Peter is going to be out until Friday as he will be on assignment at Disney World covering the opening of Rise of the Resistance.
In Our Feature Presentation: The Mandalorian Episode 4 “Sanctuary”
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.