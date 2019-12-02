On the December 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and Bryan Young from Star Wars Insider and the Full of Sith podcast to have a spoiler-filled discussion about The Mandalorian episode 4, titled “Sanctuary”.

Opening Banter: Peter is going to be out until Friday as he will be on assignment at Disney World covering the opening of Rise of the Resistance.

In Our Feature Presentation: The Mandalorian Episode 4 “Sanctuary”

All the other stuff you need to know: