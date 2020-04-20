Spoiler Discussion: The Ending of ‘Devs’
Posted on Monday, April 20th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 20, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the ending of Devs.
Opening Banter: Spoiler warning for Devs.
In Our Feature Presentation: We discuss the ending of Devs.
- Thoughts on the show as a whole
- Brief thoughts on the last episode
- The idea of predicting the future
- Westworld vs. Devs
- ‘Devs’ Ending Explained: “It’s Actually About Love”
- The Many-Worlds theory vs. determinism
- The simulated world
- Will there be more?
