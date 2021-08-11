Spoiler Discussion: ‘Marvel’s What If…’ Season 1 Episode 1 “Captain Carter”
Posted on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 11, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to have a spoiler discussion about Marvel’s What If… season 1 episode 1 “Captain Carter”.
Opening Banter: New Coke Zero.
In The Spoiler Room: Marvel’s What If… season 1 episode 1 “Captain Carter”
- Brief reactions
- Episode Review
- What is this show?
- Who are the watchers?
- The moment it branches
- Butterfly effect
- Figuring out hat multiverse we are in
- Marketing differences
- Favorite moments
- Least favorite moments
- The ending of the episode
- Speculation
- What does the ending mean for future episodes
- Captain Carter is the Crux of Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Animated Series and Will Return in Future Seasons
