Nothing says summer movie season like severed limbs, and Spiral: From the Book of Saw is going to deliver on that. Lionsgate has moved up the film’s release date, setting the horror reboot to kick off the summer movie season in May.

The Spiral: From the Book of Saw release date has been pushed up to May 14, 2021, a week earlier from its previous May 21 release date. Lionsgate announced the release date change in a press release, setting up the new installment in the Saw franchise as the beginning of the summer movie season.

“With movie theaters now open in New York and Los Angeles and moviegoers returning to their favorite pastime, Spiral, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, puts a fresh spin on a favorite franchise,” said David Spitz, President of Distribution, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “We know that Saw fans, as well as those experiencing their first Saw adventure, will be on the edge of their seats with this thrilling new film. We are proud to support the exhibitors with one of our most eagerly awaited films. We are confident this film will kick off a robust summer moviegoing season.”

This new earlier release date is roughly a year after Spiral was originally set to hit theaters in May 2020, before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut down theaters around the world and sent studios scrambling to delay their theatrical releases. And it seems just like last year, Lionsgate is counting on Spiral to be its summer season opener, renewing interest in the Saw franchise with a revival starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson in a Seven-inspired twist on the horror series.

Darren Lynn Bousman directs Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which is written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. In addition to Rock and Jackson, Spiral also stars Spiral stars Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols, and is produced by the original Saw team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules.

Here is the synopsis for Spiral: From the Book of Saw: