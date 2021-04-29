Spiral: From the Book of Saw is almost here, and it will either be a wonderful new revival of the horror franchise or a weird curiosity we all puzzle over. Either way, people are going to watch it, and until it opens next month everyone can tide themselves over with two new clips. In the first Spiral clip, Chris Rock receives a message from someone who is copycatting Jigsaw’s crimes. In another, Samuel L. Jackson, playing Rock’s father, comes across some of those creepy pig masks that somehow became iconic even though they barely featured into the original franchise.

Spiral Clip – Play Me

In this first clip, Chris Rock’s character Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks gets a message from someone posing as the new Jigsaw killer. The clip is fine, I guess – but I’m really thrown off by the robotic, altered voice the killer is using here. I know that the original Jigsaw, as played by Tobin Bell, is dead, so it wouldn’t make sense to have Bell’s voice here. But is this really the voice you want to use for your new Jigsaw, Spiral: From the Book of Saw? I feel like you can do better.

Spiral Clip – Samuel L. Jackson Finds Some Pig Masks

In the original Saw, there’s a very brief appearance by an admittedly creepy pig mask. Even though it’s not at all integral to the main storyline, that damn pig mask somehow became iconic for the Saw franchise. Not as iconic as the Saw puppet, mind you, but still – when people think of Saw they often think of that mask. So it makes sense to bring the mask back here. In fact, there appears to be a whole bunch of pig masks in this quick scene featuring Samuel L. Jackson, playing Rock’s father.

In Spiral: From the Book of Saw, “Working in the shadow of esteemed police veteran Marcus Banks (Samuel L. Jackson), his estranged son, brash detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner, detective William Schenk (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly trapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

Spiral not only stars Chris Rock, but the idea for the film came from Rock as well. Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger penned the script, and Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed three of the previous Saw movies, is in the director’s chair. Spiral: From the Book of Saw opens on May 14.