Spike Lee is Getting His Very Own Funko Pop

Spike Lee is joining that privileged group of auteurs who have their own Funko Pop. The Da 5 Bloods director is getting his own figurine via Funko’s popular Pop! line, which will hit stores this May. See the first look at the Spike Lee Funko Pop below.

Spike Lee Funko Pop

The vinyl Spike Lee Funko Pop figure (via The Hollywood Reporter) is approximately 4.25-inches tall and shows Lee wearing the purple suit he wore to the 2019 Oscars, when he won his first Oscar for co-writing BlacKkKlansman. The outfit, which was purple in tribute to the late Prince, and also included gold sneakers and Do The Right Thing-inspired knuckle rings with the words “Love” and “Hate,” was rife with homages to the Black community, having been designed exclusively by Black designers. Lee would don the color again for the 2020 Oscars, but the 2019 outfit clearly made an impact, now immortalized in Lee’s Funko Pop figure.

With this Funko Pop, Lee joins the growing line-up of famous filmmakers who are immortalized as the cute, stout toy figures, starting with Alfred Hitchcock, and expanding to include Guillermo del Toro, Taika Waititi, Jason Blum, Vince Gilligan, Ava Duvernay, and Patty Jenkins.

“Creating a line of Pop! Directors is a wonderful way to show our appreciation and celebrate the brilliant minds behind the properties we all love,” said Funko’s senior manager of brand & licensing Lauren Winarski. “When you look at the impact of Spike Lee’s films like Do the Right Thing and his status in pop culture, we are more than thrilled to have him join the collection.”

Lee’s Funko comes right as the Oscar buzz for Da 5 Bloods is starting to build up, and will hit stores exclusively in May. It will retail for $10.99.