Remember Spies In Disguise? The animated film where Will Smith turns into a pigeon? It was supposed to come out in January 2019, then got moved to April 2019, then got moved again to September 2019. Well, it was moved on final time – to Christmas. And now there’s a new trailer. Smith voices a cool super spy, while Tom Holland voices his very uncool scientist assistant. And at some point, human-to-animal transformation is involved. Watch the Spies In Disguise trailer below.

Spies In Disguise Trailer

In Spies In Disguise, “Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is…not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise-transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic…pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.”

In addition to Smith and Holland, Spies In Disguise features the voices of Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka. Then there’s the soundtrack, which features the song “Then There Were Two” written and performed by Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak. The song can be heard in this new trailer, but there’s also a separate video for it, in case you want to blast it really loud at your desk right now.

Look, I have no idea how this movie will turn out. The fact that its release date got shuffled around multiple times isn’t a great sign. And the animation style on display here is a bit bland. But I won’t lie: a movie where Will Smith turns into a pigeon is almost too weird to ignore. Spies In Disguise, which opens December 25, was directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno from a screenplay by Brad Copeland and Lloyd Taylor and a screen story by Cindy Davis inspired by the animated short film “Pigeon Impossible” by Lucas Martell. You can watch that short below.