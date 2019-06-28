If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to swing through the streets of New York City as its friendly neighborhood web-slinger, a new Spider-Man VR game is here to approximate that experience. I say “approximate” because this is far from a perfect recreation of Spidey’s abilities or the city in which he operates, but considering it’s a free VR game, beggars can’t exactly be choosers. For a slightly more high quality experience, you can take a closer look at Peter Parker’s Spidey suits in an augmented reality app that gives you a window into Peter’s social life. Learn more about both below.

Spider-Man VR Game

The first thing you may notice about this new VR experience, which was created to accompany the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, is that the graphics leave much to be desired – and that’s putting it lightly. The buildings and people look like complete garbage, but A) again, this thing is free, and B) it isn’t designed for utter realism, it’s about trying to translate a palpable experience. Early reviews have indicated that it doesn’t come close to pulling that off in the same way that, say, last year’s PlayStation 4 game does, but it’s still a huge improvement over the VR experience that came along with Spider-Man: Homecoming. Check it out here.

Augmented Reality

Elsewhere, the movie’s official app has an augmented reality component that allows you to “view exclusive content, bring Spider-Man into your world with the AR Suit Explorer and peek into Peter’s life by accessing voicemails and text messages on Peter Parker’s Phone.” You can check that out on iOS and Android devices right now if you’re interested in posing with an AR version of Spidey or getting a better look at his suits, and the official site promises that additional characters are coming soon.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2, 2019. You can read our detailed set visit coverage here, and check out interviews with Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and director Jon Watts. We’ll have a spoiler-filled discussion with Watts in the days after the film is released and tons of spoilery coverage diving into this movie’s biggest twists and turns, so keep an eye out for all of that as well.