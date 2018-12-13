As if meeting your hero isn’t hard enough, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) has to meet three alternate versions of his hero. Or rather, three alternate Spider Heroes make grand entrances in the new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse clip, much to the awe of Miles and Spider-Woman Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), and much to the chagrin of his mentor, Peter Parker (Jake Johnson).

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Clip

Voiced by Nicolas Cage, John Mulaney, and Kimiko Glenn, three different Spider-Heroes introduce themselves in the most dramatic fashion in the latest Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse clip, which Sony has released just a few days ahead of the film’s theatrical release. And each entrance is even more fabulous than the last. Cage plays the melodramatic Spider-Man Noir, who wistfully ponders how the “wherever I go, the wind follows. And the wind smells like rain…” whileGlenn is the anime-styled Peni Parker, a young Japanese girl who can control robots. Mulaney makes a hilarious entrance as Spider-Ham, appropriately announcing that things “can get weirder.”

The entire clip is fantastic, and a great taste of the rest of the stylish, critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman direct Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman. The film also stars Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, and Liev Schreiber.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse:

Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents. Miles must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes and pull different versions of Spider-Man into our world.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14, 2018.