Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had a superb showing at the 46th Annual Annie Awards this weekend, sweeping all seven categories in which it was nominated, including Best Animated Feature. With that win, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has swung to the front of the Oscars Best Animated Feature race, as the Annie Awards winner goes on to win the Academy Award more than 70% of the time.

No other film dominated the animation-focused awards ceremony held by the Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association as much as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In addition to Best Animated Feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the trophies for directing, writing, character animation, character design, production design and editorial at the Saturday night ceremony.

While the seven wins for Into the Spider-Verse fell short of the record 11 Annie wins set by Pixar’s Coco last year, the Sony superhero film still had more wins than any other animated film that night, including Pixar’s Incredibles 2 which earned the most nominations at 11, but won only two. Meanwhile Ralph Breaks the Internet had 10 nominations and earned one award. Spider-Verse is the first Sony Pictures Animation film to win the top prize at the Annie Awards, which has been dominated over the years by Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks Animation. Disney and Pixar in particular have been known to reign over the animated feature category at the Oscars, but that could change this year with Into the Spider-Verse‘s historic Annie win. Since the Best Animated Feature category was established at the Oscars in 2001, the Annie Awards have been a predictor for the winner 12 times in the last 17 years. It looks like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse could overpower Incredibles 2 this year.

See all the winners at the Annie Awards below:

Best Animated Feature: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Animated Independent Feature: “Mirai”

Best Animated Special Production: “Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Animated Short Subject: “Weekends”

Best Virtual Reality Production: “Crow: The Legend”

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial: “Greenpeace ‘There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom’”

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children: “Ask the StoryBots,” episode: “How Do Computers Work?”

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children: “Hilda,” episode: “Chapter 1: The Hidden People”

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production: “BoJack Horseman,” episode: “The Dog Days are Over”

Best Student Film: “Best Friend”

Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production: “Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters,” episode: “The Eternal Knight Pt. 2”

Animated Effects in an an Animated Feature Production: “Ralph Breaks The Internet”

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production: “Hilda”

Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Character Animation in a Live Action Production: “Mary Poppins Returns”

Character Animation in a Video Game: “GRIS”

Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production: “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production: “Disney Mickey Mouse,” Eddie Trigueros; episode: “Feed the Birds”

Directing in an Animated Feature Production: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman and Peter Ramsey

Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production: “Disney Mickey Mouse,” Christopher Willis

Music in an Animated Feature Production: “Incredibles 2,” Michael Giacchino

Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production: “Age of Sail”

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production: “Disney Mickey Mouse” and “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production: “Incredibles 2”

Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production: “BoJack Horseman,” Will Arnett

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production: “Isle of Dogs,” Bryan Cranston

Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production: “Hilda”

Writing in an Animated Feature Production: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production: “Big Hero 6: The Series”

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse