Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been hailed as a work of art, so why not give some credit to the artists behind that art? A dazzling, bold, and creative animated feature like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse required a lot of hands on deck, from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, to directors Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman, to the animators who helped craft the film’s distinctive pop-art style.

A lot of lip services has been paid to the first two, but now the animators get the spotlight in a new Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse animator commentary track that reveals what went into the making of this gorgeous Oscar-winning film.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animator commentary pulls back the curtain on the work done by the film’s animators. A group of those animators, including Animation Supervisor Joshua Beveridge and Lead Animators Philip Rudolph, Humberto Rosa, Julie Bernier Gosselin, and Jeff Panko, and Associate Production Manager Sam Marks, banded together to release the unofficial commentary track, which was released to the world on Friday. The animators “dive into the nitty gritty of bringing all your favourite characters to life,” including the more technical aspects that the directors and producers may not have as much insight into.

The full-length commentary is designed to be played alongside the film, and acts as a delightful treat to fans as well as a (free!) complement to the commentaries featured on the film’s official home video release.

Listen to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animator commentary here or download it for free.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available on Digital HD and Blu-ray.