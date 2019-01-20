It turns out Spider-Man is feeling more than a little fine. The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer views broke Sony Pictures’ records for the most YouTube hits in its first 24 hours, making it the studio’s biggest digital launch ever since the record set by Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Deadline reports that in its first 24 hours after it was dropped on YouTube Tuesday, the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer racked up 130 million views — a whopping 14 million more than when Spider-Man: Homecoming debuted to 116 million views in 24 hours in 2017. That stunning response to the first Far From Home trailer breaks Sony’s records for YouTube views and confirms that everyone is excited to see Peter Parker for another swing-around.

The record-setting trailer views for Spider-Man: Far From Home comes on the heels of the critical and commercial success of Sony’s animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which continues to shoot to the top of the box office, recently passing the milestone of over $200 million worldwide. And there’s the residual impact of the cliffhanger ending of Avengers: Infinity War, which saw Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker (literally) bite the dust, something which he seems to have recovered from here. But fans are obviously eager to see their favorite neighborhood Spider-Man swinging back into action — or are at least watching a few hundred times to catch glimpses of Jake Gyllenhaal‘s dreamy villain Mysterio (what? Just me?).

Marisa Tomei, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Laua Harrier, and Jacob Batalon also return in Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as Marvel Cinematic Universe regulars Jon Favreau, Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders.

Here is the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home:

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5, 2019.