Last week, Tom Holland set the moviesphere abuzz when he cryptically teased the arrival of something on Monday morning. It turns out the Spider-Man: Far From Home star was unveiling…new posters. Three Spider-Man: Far From Home posters dropped on Holland’s Instagram this morning, showing Spidey hanging around some European landmarks.

Spider-Man Far From Home Posters

Tom Holland may be known for his loose lips, but he’s not spilling any details with his latest Spider-Man: Far From Home reveal. The star debuted the three new posters on his Instagram, showing the titular webslinger posing next to familiar European landmarks including Big Ben in London, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and the Venice Grand Canal.

“I thought I’d kickstart your week with a little spidey action,” Holland writes in his Instagram caption. “[Spider-Man: Far From Home] hits theatres July 5th and it’s his craziest ride yet.”

Apart from doing some light upside down reading in Venice, Spider-Man is doing some of his usual cool poses here, though the new posters do match the fun, youthful vibe of the series. I’m waiting for the one where Spider-Man does that one pose with the Eiffel Tower.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5, 2019.