Want to see more of Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker swinging around international locales wearing his brand new Stealth Suit? Hoping for a better look into how the loss of Iron Man affects our young hero? Yearning for some voiceover action from Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Mysterio?

Sony Pictures has just the thing for you: a new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, featuring all that and more. Check it out below.

Spider-Man Far From Home International Trailer

With Tony Stark’s Iron Man out of the picture thanks to his sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgame, who will fill that heroic mentor role to Peter Parker? Happy Hogan seems like he means well, but it seems like Peter needs someone he can relate to a bit more than that. (Plus, Happy will be busy with Aunt May.) It won’t be former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury, because as we learned during our visit to this film’s set, those two characters don’t always see eye to eye about the way the world should work.

That leaves Mysterio, who apparently blew in from a whole different universe. It makes sense on paper: he’s an older brother type of figure and has experience as a full-fledged, super-powered hero. And in his conversation with Peter, he makes it sound like he may have lost a fellow crime-fighting friend in his universe, too.

But is Mysterio really who he says he is? Executive producer Eric Hauserman Carroll told us on the set that “similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange, we wanted to give [Mysterio and Peter] a relationship so that when, if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal.” So despite being a villain in the comics, maybe this version of Mysterio really is on the straight and narrow…for now, anyway.

And then there’s that humorous little joke tag at the end, with Flash Thompson (who is obsessed with Spidey) freaking out at the idea of Happy Hogan working for Spider-Man, and Happy trying to make the reality of their working relationship crystal clear. Looks like they’ll need some new transportation, though. Oh, and one more notable thing about this footage: it confirms that MJ definitely knows Peter’s secret identity in this movie, because he’s not wearing his mask when she hugs him on that bridge.

If you’re interested in this film at all, I encourage you to read my in-depth set visit coverage, where I learned a ton about what we can expect from this film.

Here’s the movie’s mysterious synopsis:

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 2, 2019.