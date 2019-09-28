The Spider-Man franchise is full of big action beats, explosions, and other special effects. But sometimes there are quiet moments, too. Like this Spider-Man: Far From Home deleted scene. This scene isn’t exactly what you’d call essential to the plot, but it is rather sweet in its simplicity. Also, as an added bonus, Marisa Tomei shows up at the end with bagels. That’s a big plus in my book.

Spider-Man far From Home Deleted Scene

Here it is: the least exciting Spider-Man scene in history! Or perhaps the most exciting Spider-Man scene in history, depending on where your tastes lie. It involves Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker and Zendaya‘s MJ napping on a plane with their heads together. It’s cute! Then the plane lands and Peter runs into Aunt May (Marisa Tomei ), who proceeds to offer him bagels. I personally love me some bagels, and I also love Marisa Tomei, so that scene really works for me.

This deleted scene is included on the Far From Home home media release, which includes the following features:

New Original Short, Peter’s To – Do – List: Peter has a few errands to run before he can leave on his class trip.

Teachers’ Travel Tips: Mr. Harrington & Mr. Dell present a few tips on how to traverse the European continent.

: Explore how Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, the ways Tom Holland transformed the character of Peter Parker, and what the future holds for Spider-Man. Suit Up: The suit doesn’t make the hero – but it does play a big role in who they are and who they can become. This piece examines all of Peter’s different suits in the movie, and with behind the scenes footage, we see why some suits are better than others.

: The film’s illustrious locations serve story points and establish tone, but they’re also amazing to travel to! Hear from the cast on their experiences filming on-location. It Takes Two : A special look at the chemistry between Jon Watts and Tom Holland.

: A special look at the chemistry between Jon Watts and Tom Holland. Fury & Hill: MCU stalwarts Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury!

MCU stalwarts Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury! The Ginter-Riva Effect: A look at the villain sub-plot and how William Ginter-Riva ties Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back to the beginning of the MCU.

A look at the villain sub-plot and how William Ginter-Riva ties Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back to the beginning of the MCU. Thank You, Mrs. Parker : A look at Marisa Tomei’s reimagining of Aunt May, from Homecoming to Far From Home.

: A look at Marisa Tomei’s reimagining of Aunt May, from Homecoming to Far From Home. The Brother’s Trust : A quick look into some of the amazing work Tom Holland and his brothers have done through their charity, The Brothers Trust.

: A quick look into some of the amazing work Tom Holland and his brothers have done through their charity, The Brothers Trust. The Jump Off: Interviews with the cast & crew take us through all of the amazing stunts of Far From Home.

Interviews with the cast & crew take us through all of the amazing stunts of Now You See Me: We examine the evolution of Mysterio and why Jake Gyllenhaal was the perfect fit for the role.

We examine the evolution of Mysterio and why Jake Gyllenhaal was the perfect fit for the role. Stealthy Easter Eggs: Allow E.D.I.T.H. to reveal some of the hidden Easter Eggs you may have missed!

Allow E.D.I.T.H. to reveal some of the hidden Easter Eggs you may have missed! Select Scene Pre – Vis : A side by side comparison of the Pre-Vis with the film

: A side by side comparison of the Pre-Vis with the film Gag Reel & Outakes

Never-Before-Seen Alternate & Extended Scenes

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available on digital, and arrives on Blu-ray October 1. As you probably heard by now, after a few weeks of turmoil, Sony and Marvel came to a deal, and Holland’s Spidey is going to stay in the MCU for a little bit longer. Kevin Feige issued the following statement: