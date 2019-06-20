When you’re a superhero, you do as a superhero does: brood on a rooftop. Now it’s time for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to have his existential crisis, as he ponders how his superhero double life is wreaking havoc on his personal life in the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home clip. And because it can’t be a Spider-Man movie without Peter having a morally dubious male mentor, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) steps in to give Peter a superhero pep talk. Watch the new Spider-Man Far From Home clip below.

Spider-Man Far From Home Clip

Every superhero needs a good rooftop to brood on, but in the case of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he gets to do it from an beautiful European city balcony. But despite the idyllic setting, Peter’s emotions aren’t in any less turmoil, as he weighs the superhero life with his love life. “I didn’t think I was going to have to save the world this summer,” Peter tells Mysterio. “I know that makes me sound like such a jerk but I had this plan with this girl that I really liked and now it’s all ruined.”

After Mysterio makes a few requisite Marvel sarcasm jokes, he settles down next to Peter to give him a heart-to-heart about the trials and tribulations of the superhero life. The world is at stake, Mysterio tells Peter, and they’re in this together. It’s a sweet, quiet moment that sets up Mysterio as the next superhero mentor that Peter will look up to, which only bodes ill — Peter Parker doesn’t have the greatest luck with pseudo father figures.

Jon Watts returns to direct Spider-Man: Far From Home which, in addition to Holland and Gyllenhaal, also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei.

Here is the synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home:

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 2, 2019.