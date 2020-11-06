Happy Eternals day, everyone! Today was supposed to be the release date for Marvel’s Eternals, which would have been the second Marvel Cinematic Universe movie we would have seen this year. Instead, thanks to the pandemic, the last Marvel movie to hit theaters was Spider-Man: Far From Home, all the way back in July of 2019.

But don’t despair too much: things are moving forward in the Marvel universe again, and today, Tom Holland shared the first image from the set of the still-untitled Spider-Man 3 showing Peter Parker rocking a new mask as part of his suit. Check it out below.



Spider-Man 3 Image

Holland took to Instagram to share this new photo of himself on the Spider-Man 3 set, pointing out that he’s wearing two masks. This could be just a cute reminder for his fans out there to wear a mask – and if you choose to take it at face value, please listen to that advice, because COVID cases are reaching record levels in this country and this pandemic is far from over.

But if you’re the type of comic book movie fan who sees an image like this and wonders if it means that we might see Spider-Man (and the other characters in this film) actually wearing masks in the final movie, keep in mind that because of the time jump that happened in Avengers: Endgame, the MCU jumped ahead to the year 2023, or maybe 2024 – there seems to be some disagreements within the fandom about the timeline. Either way, that should theoretically (hopefully!) move the characters into a world where they skipped over the pandemic, and therefore shouldn’t need to wear masks – at least not with the same urgency that we do now.

The third Spider-Man solo film in the MCU is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2021.