Kevin Feige, that master of deception, that ace of spies, that international man of mystery, is very good at not giving anything away. As the head honcho over at Marvel Studios, part of Feige’s job includes deftly dancing around rumors about upcoming Marvel projects to keep an air of mystery and surprise intact. While 2020 was free of the MCU, 2021 is kicking-off with WandaVision, which means Feige is making the rounds, giving interviews, and stopping short of confirming various rumors. Case in point: when Feige was recently asked about the many surprising Spider-Man 3 casting rumors, he punted – but also gave us all a clue as to what’s going on.

While the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home is, of course, bringing back main franchise players like Tom Holland and Zendaya, the still-untitled film made big headlines when word started trickling in that actors from previous Spidey franchises would be appearing as well. So far, those names include Jamie Foxx returning as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro and Alfred Molina as Spider-Man 2‘s Doc Oc. Those are the two actors with the most confirmation so far, but there have been rumors that previous Peter Parkers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might also pop-up in the flick.

Needless to say, Feige doesn’t confirm any of this. In an interview with Comic Book, Feige said: “I’ve read some things. I’m not sure I’ve read all things. The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn’t be more off the mark and sometimes it’s shockingly close, and that’s held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything.”

However, much like the infamous serial killer The Snowman, Feige also gave us all the clues as to what exactly is going on in the MCU, and, by extension, Spider-Man 3, saying: “The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That’s the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we’re exploring that.”

Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange is confirmed to appear in Spider-Man 3, and the multiverse idea would certainly allow the third MCU Spider-Man film to bring in those characters from previous films by presenting them as inhabiting alternate universes. The multiverse concept was actually introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio – but there, it turned out to be an elaborate ruse, whereas Multiverse of Madness will (presumably) feature the real deal.

While things could always change, Spider-Man 3 (which, again, isn’t the official title) is set to arrive on December 17, 2021.