Paramount knows what you want, what you really really want – and it’s a Spice Girls reunion. But here’s the catch: The reunion will be in an animated movie. Paramount Animation is bringing some girl power to its upcoming film slate, with a Spice Girls movie set to reunite all five members of the ’90s pop group, including, yes, Victoria Beckham, aka Posh herself, who comes out of Spice retirement for the first time since 2012.

All five Spice Girls, Melanie Brown (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger), and Victoria Beckham (Posh) are returning to spice up our lives with a Spice Girls movie that will include some brand-new Spice Girls songs, as well as a few classics. Simon Fuller is producing the film, which will be penned by Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith.

The Spice Girls reunion is coming to fruition thanks to the efforts of Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria, who announced to The Hollywood Reporter that the group “had an idea that we’ve been developing” and that they are “very involved” in the process. Last year, word came out that the Spice Girls were developing an animated super hero movie, but there’s no mention of super powers in this new THR piece, so it’s unclear if this is the same project or if the premise has been tweaked since then.

Regardless, this will be the first Spice Girls feature film since the 1997 musical film Spice World, a lighthearted comedy starring the group and featuring plethora of stars including Roger Moore, Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, Elton John, Richard O’Brien, Bob Hoskins, Jennifer Saunders, Richard E. Grant, Elvis Costello, and Meat Loaf. Released at the height of the Spice Girls’ cultural power, the film proved to be a box office hit, marking the then-highest debut for a Super Bowl Weekend, and raking in $151 million worldwide.

The film is in early development and will be part of Paramount’s fast-moving slate of animated films, of which two will be released every year, starting in 2020. Starting off are The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge (May 2020) and Rumble (July 2020), which is based on Rob Harrell’s graphic novel Monster on a Hill.