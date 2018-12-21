Spheres, the three-part virtual reality series written and directed by Eliza McNitt, executive produced by Darren Aronofsky, and narrated by Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Chastain, and Patti Smith, is headed to the Big Apple starting next month. The first public viewings of the VR series begin in January at Rockefeller Center, with tickets on sale now. The series invites you to “dive into the heart of a black hole and discover the hidden songs of the cosmos,” which is usually how I feel after the New Year anyway.

Spheres, not to be confused with the terrible Dustin Hoffman movie Sphere, made a big splash at this year’s Sundance Film Festival when it became the first VR experience to sell at a film fest for a serious amount of money (we’re talking seven figures). Now, it’s ready to unleash itself upon the rest of the world. Or at least New York City. The VR experience consists of three 15-minute episodes viewed through an Oculus Rift headset, which will now be set up in a custom-designed screening room at Rockefeller Center.

“We’ve poured our hearts into this experience and it’s a dream to have Spheres at Rockefeller Center. Together, we’re making virtual reality accessible to the public,” said Eliza McNitt, writer and director of Spheres. “Now audiences can be transported from New York City to the heart of a black hole. I can’t wait for you to join us on this journey to the cosmos.”

Here are the full details about the series:

Spheres is a three-chapter virtual reality journey to uncover the hidden songs of the cosmos. The full series world premiered at the 2018 Venice Film Festival with the debut of the first chapter, Chorus of the Cosmos, narrated by Millie Bobby Brown. The second chapter, Songs of Spacetime, world premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and was narrated by Jessica Chastain. The third chapter, Pale Blue Dot, premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival and was narrated by Patti Smith. The series, presented by Oculus Studios and Protozoa Pictures, features original music from Grammy-nominated artists Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein of SURVIVE (Stranger Things) with sound design by Craig Henighan. SPHERES is written and directed by Eliza McNitt and presented by Oculus Studios & Protozoa Pictures. It is produced by Jess Engel, Arnaud Colinart, and Dylan Golden in association with Kaleidoscope. Production companies are Protozoa, AtlasV, Crimes of Curiosity and Novelab. Supported and powered by HP Virtual Reality Technology with the installation designed by the Phi Centre.