Honest Trailers continues their run through blockbuster summer with a look back at the role that solidified Keanu Reeves as a certified action star long before he got pissed off at someone for killing his wife and his dog.

Speed is probably one of the more unbelievable action movies to come out of the 1990s, but that doesn’t stop it from being a non-stop thrill ride that finds a bus tearing through the parts of greater Los Angeles at over 50 miles per hour. And just in case you forget how fast the bus is supposed to be going, don’t worry, because they’ll keep reminding you every five minutes or so. Watch the Speed Honest Trailer below.

Speed Honest Trailer

It’s kind of amazing that a movie like this is what turned Sandra Bullock into a household name. Before this, she was just a random actress alongside Sylvester Stallone in Demolition Man. But after playing the damsel in distress, forced to drive a bus to keep it from exploding, and having a not-so-crackling romance with Keanu Reeves in the movie, she was the next big thing. And it all happened because Halle Berry and Ellen DeGeneres turned down the role. That’s pretty crazy.

Without the success of Speed, we might not have ended up with Keanu Reeves starring in The Matrix just five years later. In fact, it’s crazy to think that only five years after Speed, the landscape of blockbusters had changed so drastically that it allowed a movie like The Matrix to not only exist but be successful.