I don’t want to alarm you, but we got a real jam goin’ down. There comes a time in everyone’s life where they must get hyped and say “Hoop there it is,” and that time is now. Because there’s a new Space Jam: A New Legacy poster for you to marvel at. Print it out and hang it up in your locker. Save it to your computer desktop. Screenshot it on your phone. Do whatever it is you do when a new Space Jam: A New Legacy poster comes along. And then bellow at the top of your lungs, “C’mon and slam, and welcome to the jam,” because tomorrow, a new Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer is arriving.

I’ve long believed that if you grew up watching a certain movie again and again, you’ve hardwired your brain to think that that movie is great – even if it’s not. The Goonies is a great example. Sorry, kids, but The Goonies is kind of annoying! It has its charms, but it’s not the stone-cold classic people treat it as. And then there’s Space Jam, a genuinely bad, genuinely dumb movie that people of a certain age think is the bee’s knees. The misplaced nostalgia for Space Jam is so extreme that we’re now getting a Space Jam sequel, and we’re all expected to pretend this is some big, super cool event movie. Fine, I’ll play your little game, Space Jam.

Space Jam: A New Legacy once again mashes together basketball and the Looney Tunes, but also throws in a whole bunch of other movies that are owned by Warner Bros. Which means that Space Jam: A New Legacy has references to unexpected titles like A Clockwork Orange, Mad Max: Fury Road, the Tim Burton Batman, and more. I’m pretty sure there are even references to Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon, which is not something one expects from the world of Space Jam. And instead of Michael Jordan serving as the main character, A New Legacy stars LeBron James (although Jordan makes an appearance).

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, “When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even ‘King’ James by playing the game their own way.”

Oh, I should also mention that the film’s villain, played by Don Cheadle, is named Al-G Rhythm. Anyway, I pray for the sweet release of death! In addition to the new Space Jam: A New Legacy poster above (which, c’mon, isn’t very good), there’s going to be a new Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer arriving tomorrow, June 9.

Space Jam: A new Legacy opens July 16, 2021, and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.