Even Looney Tunes deserve the sleek 30 for 30 documentary treatment from ESPN. The sports network has dropped a fun featurette ahead of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy in the style of its acclaimed documentary series 30 for 30, which highlight famous athletes’ careers and legacies. Those documentaries are thorough and well-researched, featuring interviews with people who were present for amazing events and incredible archival footage.

And now, we have a Space Jam: A New Legacy 30 for 30 documentary to spotlight the beloved Tune Squad.

Space Jam A New Legacy 30 for 30: The Bunny & The GOAT

LeBron James has yet to receive a 30 for 30 episode devoted all to himself, so this is probably the next best thing. In this special 30 for 30 documentary, James seriously talks about how playing a game with the Tune Squad was “easily the biggest challenge of my career.” And the rest of the featurette takes itself just as seriously (complete with those intense black-and-white photos), with the various Tune Squad and Goon Squad members bickering about the team dynamics and the egos of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. But there is a fun bit where Don Cheadle, who plays the evil Al G. Rhythm, objects to being called “evil.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy follows LeBron James as he ventures into the virtual world after his son Dom (Cedric Joe) is kidnapped by a rogue A.I. (Don Cheadle). There, he must join forces with the Looney Tunes to save his son by winning a basketball game. The movie’s voice cast includes Jeff Bergman (Bugs Bunny, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn, and Fred Flintstone), Eric Bauza (Daffy Duck and Marvin the Martian), Zendaya (Lola Bunny), Bob Bergen (Porky Pig and Tweety), Jim Cummings (Tasmanian Devil), Gabriel Iglesias (Speedy Gonzales), and Candi Milo (Granny). They’ll face off against Goon Squad members played by professional basketball stars Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi, and Nneka Ogwumike.

Malcolm D.Lee directs Space Jam: A New Legacy, which arrives on HBO Max and in theaters on July 16, 2021.