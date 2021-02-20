Eve though animated movies and shows have been able to keep production going in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, one show that hasn’t returned to regular production is South Park. Normally a new season would have started last fall, but creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone opted for an hour-long “Pandemic Special” episode instead. Unfortunately, it looks like fans will still be waiting a little while longer before the irreverent show makes a full return, but Comedy Central has announced a new South Park vaccination special is coming in March.

South Park Vaccination Special

Next month, Comedy Central will be airing South ParQ Vaccination Special on Wednesday, March 10 at 8:00 P.M. ET/PT, followed by two encore airings in the two hours afterwards. The special will also be broadcast simultaneously on MTV2. Here’s the brief synopsis for the hour-long episode:

The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.

Considering the capitalized “Q” in the title, surely South Park will be riffing on QAnon conspiracy theorists, a group of ctizens who believe in the disproven and discredited far-right conspiracy theory alleging that a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotted against former U.S. President Donald Trump while he was in office. Those nutbars are ripe for the mocking on a show like South Park.

Speaking of Donald Trump, the show has used Mr. Garrison as a surrogate for the wrinkly orange ever since he was elected president. Will the show have Mr. Garrison leave office and return to his usual self? Surely the writers of South Park have something twisted in store to catch up with all the events that have unfolded since their last special.

South Park‘s previous “Pandemic Special” was an amusing and timely episode for the series, and if you happened to miss it last fall, it will also be re-airing the hour before the South ParQ Vaccination Special. Since that special was the highest rated episode of the series in seven years, we’re betting this new special will be another draw for viewers in March.

As of now, it’s not clear when South Park will resume regular production for a new season of the series.