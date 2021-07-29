If you’re a South Park fan, you should be very familiar with Casa Bonita. The ultimate Mexican restaurant experience is totally worth trapping a friend in a bomb shelter and telling him there was some kind of meteor strike that led to a post-apocalyptic cannibal society, which is exactly what Cartman did to Butters so he could attend Kyle’s birthday meal at the real Lakewood, Colorado eatery. So it should come as no surprise that South Park creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone are trying to buy the beloved restaurant to save it after the previous owners filed for bankruptcy back in April.

The Hollywood Reporter learned about the South Park creators buying Casa Bonita, which has been a beloved restaurant in Denver for decades. Even before the establishment was featured on South Park, it was a favorite destination among locals. Even though the place is famous for not having the best Mexican food, it’s about the dining experience. They have an arcade, a cave and waterfall with cliffdivers and performers putting on little shows, a magic theater, and more. The restaurant opened in 1974 was even designated as a historical landmark in 2015.

Unfortunately, the pandemic hit the restaurant hard. The eatery, which can sit up to 1,000 people, had to close in 2020, which is why Summit Family Restaurants filed for Chapter 11 back in April. But Trey Parker and Matt Stone want to keep it alive for many years to come, which is why they’re teaming up with unidentified Colorado-based restaurateurs in an attempt to strike a deal to purchase it. Parker said, “We are going to do everything we can. We want to make it right and make it amazing.”

Just take a look at all that Casa Bonita already has to offer in this video from Munchies:

Making Some Changes

If Parker and Stone are able to finalize a deal to purchase Casa Bonita, they want to make some changes. Even through the South Park creators and many members of the writing staff responsible for the seventh season episode about the restaurant all have wonderful, fond childhood memories from eating at Casa Bonita, there are things that can be improved. Parker noted:

“We started talking about the changes we’re going to make — mostly with the food. We’re going to make really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart’s Cave a little bigger.”

Parker also noted that he felt like Casa Bonita “was neglected even before the pandemic,” so they want to treat it right if they’re able to make the purchase. Plus, with the South Park correlation, this place stands to become an ever bigger tourist destination, especially if Parker and Stone integrate elements of the show into the restaurant.

Hopefully the residents of Lakewood will be happy to have Parker and Stone swooping in to save the day. And if they’re really going to make the food better, then it should be a win-win situation for everybody involved.