What if you could take a test to find your soulmate? That’s the premise of AMC’s new sci-fi anthology series, Soulmates, which mixes love and science in a combination that could yield heartwarming or devastating results. Comprised of six one-hour episodes, each episode of Soulmates follows a different individual “discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.” Watch the Soulmates trailer below.

Soulmates Trailer

AMC released the trailer for its first anthology series, Soulmates, which is set in a world where a technology has been invented that can tell any person who their soulmate is. If that sounds a lot like a premise to a Black Mirror episode, you’re not too far off the mark: Soulmates is co-created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-winning Black Mirror writer Will Bridges, who also produced Stranger Things. The series is also co-creator and executive produced by Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Superbob, Adult Life Skills).

Soulmates, “which explores the consequences of a science that can unequivocally tell you who your soulmate is” also has a pretty impressive ensemble, which includes Sarah Snook (Succession), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, High Fidelity), David Costabile (Billions), Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49, Humans), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Malin Akerman (Billions, Dollface), Bill Skarsgård (Clark, Castle Rock), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces), JJ Feild (Turn), Laia Costa (Victoria), Shamier Anderson (Goliath), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman), and others.

From the looks of it, Soulmates looks like a cross between Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Black Mirror, with perhaps an emphasis on the drama and romance over the negative consequences of technology. It’s an intriguing premise, but more likely a show people will tune into if they’re fans of the cast.

Here is the synopsis for Soulmates:

Written by Emmy® Award-winner, co-creator and executive producer Will Bridges (Stranger Things, Black Mirror) with co-creator and executive producer Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Superbob, Adult Life Skills), Soulmates is set fifteen years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. Each of the six one-hour episodes will feature a different cast and explore an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.

Soulmates premieres on AMC on October 5, 2020 at 10 P.M. EST/9C.