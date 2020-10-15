“Life is full of possibilities,” Jamie Foxx‘s Joe Gardner says in the new Soul trailer. “You just have to know where to look.” It’s just the kind of inspiring message we might need right now from the Pixar film, which Disney is debuting on Disney+ this December. In the wake of the direct-to-streaming move, Disney has released a new Soul trailer that reveals the Disney+ premiere date and new additions to the voice cast.

Soul Trailer

Do you like jazz? Jamie Foxx’s Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher waiting for his big break, certainly does — hearing the music in everything, from the sounds of the bustling crowds of New York City, to the cats meowing on the street. But just as Joe is about to see his music career take off, he falls into an open sewer great and finds himself in “The Great Before,” where young souls are given their personalities before heading to Earth. There he befriends new soul 22 (Tina Fey) and they attempt to return him to Earth.

“He’s sure if he can share his life story with her—his passion for jazz—she’ll be inspired and they’ll both get to go to Earth,” said producer Dana Murray in a press release. “They do make it back to Earth, but that’s really the beginning of their adventure. It’s a funny and touching story of friendship and self-discovery, and we can’t wait to show it to the world.”

Directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, Soul premiered at the BFI London Film Festival to rave reviews calling it one of Pixar’s best. It’s a good way to drum up anticipation for a release that sadly has to skip theaters due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And Disney has not given up on the marketing for this film, revealing additional actors that round out the cast led by Foxx, Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs.

Additional voice cast members include Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show), who revealed last weekend that he lends his voice to spiritual sign twirler Moonwind. Joining him are Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnaraok) as the count-obsessed Terry, Alice Braga (Elysium), Richard Ayoade (The Mandalorian), Wes Studi (Woke, The Last of the Mohicans), Fortune Feimster (Bless the Harts) and Zenobia Shroff (The Affair) as the voices of the Counselors. Comedian Donnell Rawlings voices Joe’s barber Dez, and June Squibb (Nebraska) provides the voice of Gerel.

Here is the synopsis for Soul:

What is it that makes you…YOU? This Christmas only on Disney+, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

Soul debuts on Disney+ on December 25, 2020.