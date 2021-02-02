Looking forward to adding a little Soul to your home video collection? Pixar’s latest critically acclaimed film has set its home video release for next month, roughly three months after Soul received a pandemic release straight to Disney+.

Disney and Pixar announced that Soul will be available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting March 23, 2021. The home video release comes approximately three months after Soul debuted on Disney+ on December 25, with Disney appearing to treat the film’s straight-to-streaming release akin to an exclusive three-month theatrical window.

Of course, to make Soul an appealing purchase for those Disney+ subscribers who can already watch the Pete Docter and Kemp Powers-directed film for free, the digital and physical releases will feature exclusive bonus features and deleted scenes, in addition to audio commentary by Docter, Powers, and producer Dana Murray. (Read our interview with that trio here.) Additionally, Soul will receive collectible SteelBook release at Best Buy, and with a limited-edition gallery book at Target.

See the bonus features for the Soul home video release below.

Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” Bonus Features*