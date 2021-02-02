Pixar’s ‘Soul’ 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray Release Date Announced
Posted on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Looking forward to adding a little Soul to your home video collection? Pixar’s latest critically acclaimed film has set its home video release for next month, roughly three months after Soul received a pandemic release straight to Disney+.
Disney and Pixar announced that Soul will be available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting March 23, 2021. The home video release comes approximately three months after Soul debuted on Disney+ on December 25, with Disney appearing to treat the film’s straight-to-streaming release akin to an exclusive three-month theatrical window.
Of course, to make Soul an appealing purchase for those Disney+ subscribers who can already watch the Pete Docter and Kemp Powers-directed film for free, the digital and physical releases will feature exclusive bonus features and deleted scenes, in addition to audio commentary by Docter, Powers, and producer Dana Murray. (Read our interview with that trio here.) Additionally, Soul will receive collectible SteelBook release at Best Buy, and with a limited-edition gallery book at Target.
See the bonus features for the Soul home video release below.
Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” Bonus Features*
- Deleted Scenes
- Introduction – Writer Mike Jones and story supervisor Kristen Lester introduce the “Soul” deleted scenes.
- Mentor Orientation – Joe sneaks into the You Seminar Mentor Program orientation, trying to figure out how on earth he can get back to … Earth.
- Clubhouse Forgery – Joe follows 22 into her “secret lair” as she reluctantly agrees to help him find his way back to Earth.
- Home Lessons – Stuck inside Joe’s body, 22 clumsily attempts to help the downstairs neighbor.
- Living the Dream – Joe has a heart-to-heart with 22 about her fear of living on Earth, then tries to make his way back home via a dream portal.
- Press Shot – Joe, stuck in a cat’s body, and 22, stuck in Joe’s body, take the subway to the jazz club for a publicity photography session.
- Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by director Pete Docter, co-director/writer Kemp Powers, and producer Dana Murray.
- Not Your Average Joe – See the thought and care that went into crafting Joe and his story in Pixar’s first film to feature a Black leading character.
- Astral Taffy – Get an in-depth look at the artistry and technical innovation that went into creating the sets and characters in the world of “Soul.”
- Pretty Deep for a Cartoon – The filmmakers tackle big questions, such as where does a newborn’s personality come from, what’s the meaning of life, and more!
- Into the Zone: The Music and Sound of Soul – Explore the movie’s different sonic worlds and discover how music drives and adds specificity to Joe’s journey.
- “Soul,” Improvised – See how the Pixar Systems team and “Soul'”s crew managed to finish the film on schedule during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Jazz Greats – Giants of the jazz world who consulted on “Soul” share their passion and hard-won wisdom about what music is and does for us all.