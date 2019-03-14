The Sopranos prequel movie now has an official release date – and a new title. Previously titled The Many Saints of Newark, the film will now simply go by the more boring name Newark. And you can expect to see it in theaters in the fall of 2020. Sopranos creator David Chase wrote the film, with Sopranos series director Alan Taylor at the helm. Newark is set in the 1960s, and will feature younger versions of several Sopranos characters. More on the Sopranos prequel movie release date (and new title) below.

The Many Saints of Newark was certainly a long title, but it had character. Sadly, character wasn’t enough to save it, and now the Sopranos prequel film is simply called Newark. Newark as a place is boring enough – to give that title to a film seems egregious. But here we are, and we’ll just have to live with it. In addition to the title, the film now has an official release date: September 25, 2020.

The movie stars Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, and Michael Gandolfini. When it comes to who these actors are playing, though, well…that’s mostly a mystery. All we know for certain is that Nivola is playing Dickie Moltisanti, father of Sopranos character Christopher Moltistanti, and Gandolfini, who is the son of the late James Gandolfini, is playing the younger version of Tony Soprano. I have a theory that Farmiga and Bernthal are playing Tony Soprano’s volatile parents – but I have absolutely zero basis for that. Just call it a hunch.

As previously reported, the movie is “set in the era of the Newark riots in the 1960s, when African Americans and Italian Americans in the city were at each other’s throats. That clash became lethal when it spread to gangsters of each group. Several Sopranos characters are expected to be part of the mix, with Gandolfini to play the younger version of his dad’s character Tony Soprano.”

“The thing that interested me most was Tony’s boyhood,” Sopranos creator and Newark co-writer Chase said. “I was interested in exploring that…The movie will deal with the tensions between the blacks and whites at the time, and Tony Soprano will be part of this, but as a kid.”

The Sopranos is one of the best, and most influential television shows in history. It kicked off the so-called Peak TV era, and is directly responsible for spawning shows like Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and many more. I remain a devoted fan to the series, and I hope for the best here. I’m not entirely sure we need a Sopranos prequel movie, but I’m certainly willing to watch it.