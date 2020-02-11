Disney already made its live-action version of Cinderella several years ago, and since the original fairy tale is in the public domain, Sony has decided to take a crack at a version of their own. The studio has already set singer Camila Cabello in the title role of a new movie, but now it’s rounded out its cast with people like Missy Elliott, John Mulaney, James Corden, and more. Find out who else is on board and who they’re playing below.



Evidently, James Corden (Cats, Into the Woods) is the one who “cracked the idea” for this iteration of the story, which Deadline describes as “a musical comedy that re-imagines the traditional Cinderella story in which our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.” Corden has been on board as a producer since the moment the film was announced, but now he’s joining John Mulaney (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch) and British stand-up Romesh Ranganathan (Just Another Immigrant) to play the mice, who have traditionally helped Cinderella make her gown for the big ball and are magically transformed into her footmen.

Meanwhile, rapper Missy Elliott (Pootie Tang, Shark Tale) is in talks to play the Town Crier, and Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, The Phantom of the Opera) is attached to play a character named Queen Beatrice, the mother of the film’s handsome Prince Robert.

That’s all for the new additions. They’ll join the “Señorita” singer Cabello as Cinderella and British actor Nicholas Galitzine as Robert, as well as Idina Menzel (Frozen, Frozen 2) playing the evil stepmother, Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer in the roles of the evil stepsisters, and Pierce Brosnan (The World is Not Enough, Mamma Mia) as the King. There’s a long history of female singers not exactly lighting the world on fire when they make the jump to the big screen (Britney Spears in Crossroads, Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard, etc), but Jennifer Lopez is maybe the biggest exception to that rule, so I’ll be interested to see where Cabello falls on that spectrum when this is released.

Corden will receive a “story by” credit since he concocted this version, but the film’s screenplay will be written by Kay Cannon, who wrote the Pitch Perfect movies and made her directorial debut with Blockers. Cannon is also on board to direct, and production is set to begin this Thursday.

Cinderella dances into theaters just under a year from now, on February 5, 2021.