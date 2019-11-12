It’s amazing how fast one trailer can turn our opinions around. Six months after Paramount Pictures put Sonic the Hedgehog on hold to do a last-minute redesign of its lead character, the studio has dropped a new trailer with an infinitely less terrifying version of the speedster. Gone are the tombstone teeth and the horrifyingly human traits that made the video game character look like a creepy mutant version of himself — the classic Sonic with his huge eyes and white gloves is speeding his way to the big screen. Get your first look at the way better redesign in the new Sonic the Hedgehog trailer.

Sonic the Hedgehog Trailer

The VFX team are living up to Sonic’s life mantra: Gotta go fast. It took only six months for the Sonic the Hedgehog team, led by director Jeff Fowler, to take fan criticism to heart and completely redesign their lead character. It was an unprecedented move for a movie that was so deep in post-production to undergo such a massive overhaul, but Fowler and producer Tim Miller were quick to acknowledge that the human-like facial features and bizarre proportions of the original design just weren’t working.

“Look, I was with fans and so was Jeff,” Miller said earlier this summer following the completion of the redesign. “When the s–t hit the fan, I went over there and said, ‘The most important thing to do, man, is say, ‘I f–ked up.’

But it looks like they’ve more than made up for their mistakes with this new redesign, which is a brighter, more aesthetically pleasing callback to the original look of the video game character. Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) finally looks like a character in a kid’s movie and not a creature from a horror movie, sitting nicely alongside Jim Carrey‘s over-the-top villain Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden‘s frazzled human companion.

Here is the synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog:

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters on February 14, 2020.