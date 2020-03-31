As fast as the furry blue speedster can run, Sonic the Hedgehog was in and out of theaters. That’s not entirely the video game movie’s fault — like many other recent theatrical releases, Paramount dropped Sonic the Hedgehog early on VOD in the face of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. But maybe fans aren’t racing fast enough to watch it, or Paramount just wants to give Sonic fans a little treat today. Because the studio just released the opening 8 minutes online now. Gotta watch it fast!

Sonic the Hedgehog Opening 8 Minutes

EXCLUSIVE: Gotta go fast! We just dropped the first 8 minutes of #SonicMovie for you to check out. The film is now available to watch on @Fandango’s FandangoNOWpic.twitter.com/hf0XLjQALG — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 31, 2020

It only takes 8 minutes to take a break from your work-from-home schedule and watch the entire childhood of a a furry blue speedster. If you ever wanted to see what Sonic looked like as a baby hedgehog living on an alien planet, you’re in luck, because the opening 8 minutes of Sonic the Hedgehog shows you just that, in all his chubby-cheeked glory.

The clip, debuted by Fandango, which is one of the platforms on which you can purchase the movie on-demand, chronicles the early life of Sonic and shows how he ends up near the small town of Green Hills, Montana. It’s way more backstory than Sonic the Hedgehog was ever afforded in the video games, which never really question much of anything. But this is an origin movie, which means you’ll get lots of Sonic riding around in cars with James Marsden and very few scenes of Sonic actually running across the San Francisco skyline.

Sonic the Hedgehog also stars Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, Neal McDonough, Tika Sumpter, Lee Majdoub, Frank C. Turner, Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, Debs Howard, and Elfina Luk. The movie is directed by Jeff Fowler from a script by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel.

Sonic the Hedgehog is available to purchase on digital platforms now.