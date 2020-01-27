One would have thought that after starring in the Easter-themed family comedy Hop, James Marsden would be done acting opposite entirely computer generated characters. But maybe the paycheck for a big blockbuster family film is just too good to pass up nowadays, because he’s back starring in Sonic the Hedgehog and a silly new clip has just debuted. Thankfully, this isn’t as horrifying as it could have been thanks to the character redesign that pushed the movie back from November last year…but it’s still not great. Watch the Sonic the Hedgehog clip below.

Sonic the Hedgehog Clip

Yes, I know this is a movie made so the whole family can enjoy it, and it’s based on a video game that was intended for kids too. But it always amazes me that these movies aren’t at least as funny as what Pixar Animation and even DreamWorks Animation can do. There have to be some comedians out there who work clean and know how to punch-up a family friendly movie like this in order to make it a bit funnier.

Besides that, at least Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) looks pretty decent as a digital character. The stylized design doesn’t look quite as impressive as those seen in Detective Pikachu, making realistic items like seaweed and a fish look a bit out of place when placed right next to (and on top of) him. Plus, it makes us question how a fish can stay on top of Sonic’s head like that when he’s running at break-neck speed. But whatever. It’s a cartoon.

Sonic the Hedgehog also stars Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, Neal McDonagh, Neal McDonough, Tika Sumpter, Lee Majdoub, Frank C. Turner, Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, Debs Howard, and Elfina Luk. The movie is directed by Jeff Fowler from a script by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centres on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination.

Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters on February 14, 2020.